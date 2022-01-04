ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Okemos High School has 11 cases of COVID-19

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmgmT_0dchyWx100

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos High School Interim Principal Andrea Hallead says 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at their school.

Close contacts have been notified, the school said.

The names of the people who tested positive couldn’t be released because of medical privacy laws, Hallead said.

Okemos has remained in-person, while nearby the Lansing School District has decided to go virtual for the week.

Skubick: Michigan schools wrestle with return of online learning

If you have any questions, Hallead says to contact the Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4517.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Okemos, MI
Ingham County, MI
Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Education
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Health
Ingham County, MI
Education
Okemos, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okemos High School#Covid#School District#Highschool#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLNS

Lansing Police say missing 10-year-old found

UPDATE: Lansing Police tells 6 News Gerinee Streeter was found and is now safe. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl that was last seen in Lansing. Gerinee Streeter was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray capris and Mickey Mouse slippers. 6 News does not have a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy