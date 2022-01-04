ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giordano: Philadelphia Media SILENT After Lyft Driver Shoots Carjacker

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDYqt_0dchy1uz00

FULL HOUR | Lyft Driver Shoots Carjacker

Today, Dom Giordano led off the Dom show by offering his thoughts on the newest updates surrounding crime in Philadelphia. This morning, Fox29’s Steve Keeley reports that a Lyft driver shot two carjackers after he was rear ended by a perpetrator who tried to steal his car. According to the reporting, the driver was told to get out of his car by the perpetrators, then asked for a female passenger to be let out, then opened fire on both his own car and the car that rear ended him. Then, Giordano offers his thoughts on the critical backlash to Aaron Rodgers’ appearance with the Mannings on Monday Night Football, in which he alluded to a copy of Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged on his shelf. Giordano and Dan discuss whether the book should be considered controversial, and Dom reveals a very important figure in Philadelphia who was instrumental in funding the book’s film.

Then, Sharyl Attkisson, host of Sinclair’s Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson , rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to reflect on the last year of Coronavirus response from the Biden administration. This week, Attkisson released a blog post exposing 57 Coronavirus mistakes made by U.S. politicians, laying forth contradictions and false information propagated by decision-makers. Then, Giordano and Attkisson discuss hosting a show during the pandemic, offering how they both try and stay careful to only offer consistent and truthful information.

FULL HOUR | All This About Jan 6 th But Nothing About Summer of Riots

In today’s second hour, Dom Giordano leads off the second hour by welcoming back friend of the show and medical expert Dr. Marty Makary.
First, Giordano asks Dr. Makary about something the doctor has been fired up about in doing his media rounds, being the policies set forth by universities on their students. Dr. Makary calls many university edicts ‘cruel,’ laying forth colleges throughout the country that have absolutely ridiculous COVID policies.
Then, Giordano and Makary discuss the conflicted messaging by the Biden administration on testing, with Makary taking umbrage with the lunacy that has accompanied the pandemic, and the Doctor offers his thoughts on new vaccines in development.

Then, after the break, Giordano plays back a clip from Ana Navarro on The View, in which she called out Republicans for their reaction to the January 6 th insurrection, finishing off her point by saying that she didn’t think Trump was legitimately elected. Dom points out the hypocrisy in the statement, and offers his thoughts on a Real Clear Investigation into the impact and fall out of January 6 th compared to riots that took place last summer. After that, Giordano hops into a conversation about religious exemptions for the vaccines, revealing positive news about exemptions for military members after a judge ruling.

FULL HOUR | Biden Blames ‘Big Meat’ For Inflation

To lead off the third hour, Giordano discusses a speech made yesterday by President Biden at a roundtable including ranchers, in which he alleged that “big meat” is at fault for the skyrocketing meat prices in the supermarket. Dom tells again that he’s a vegetarian, asking Dan whether he can occasionally eat chicken and still receive the label. Then, Giordano moves back to the upcoming anniversary of January 6 th , discussing the differences in media reaction between the insurrection and the summer of riots.
In addition, Giordano and producer Dan discuss the continued spike in crime in Philadelphia, debating what to do if rear-ended in the city after a rash of carjackings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Sharyl Attkisson
KVIA

Democratic congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia, but was physically unharmed during the incident, her office said Wednesday. “(On) Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location,” her spokesperson Lauren Cox told CNN in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Carjackers#Carjackings#American Football#The Dom Giordano Program
1470 WMBD

Lawmakers carjacked in Philadelphia and Chicago surburb

(Reuters) -Delaware state police have taken into custody five suspects after U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon was robbed of her automobile at gunpoint in a Philadelphia park on Wednesday. The suspects were later located in Scanlon’s vehicle police said. Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, was...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

1-Year-Old Child Reunited With Family After Being In Backseat During Carjacking In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two carjackings in Philadelphia overnight on Monday, including one where a 1-year-old child was in the backseat. Luckily, he was reunited with her mother, but as we’ve seen in the past some of these carjackings have had worse endings. These carjackings took place less than a week after multiple suspects were arrested for carjacking Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. It’s a trend that’s headed in the wrong direction. “Everything has gotten out of control,” said Chinita Bradshaw with the group Philly Truce. Police reported 220 carjackings in 2019, then that number jumped to 341 last year. In 2021,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Recovering After Shooting In Roxborough, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Roxborough Sunday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Lemonte Street. The department said officers found a man shot in the groin. He arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle and was later transferred. Police said he is currently in stable condition. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston Globe

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of congresswoman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five teenagers were charged Thursday after the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware, police said. Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia, Delaware State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Legally Armed Lyft Driver Shoots 2 Men During Carjacking In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old Lyft driver shot two men during a carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say. The Lyft driver was reportedly on the 1100 block of North 40th Street just after 2:30 p.m. Monday when he was rear-ended by a vehicle twice. When the driver exited his vehicle, he was approached by a man who exited the striking vehicle with a shotgun and took the Lyft driver’s vehicle. The Lyft driver has a valid permit to carry and shot the man with his personal weapon. The driver of the striking vehicle then attempted to hit the victim when he fired his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Philadelphia, PA
92
Followers
72
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Philadelphia region, plus 24-hour traffic and weather updates.

 https://www.audacy.com/1210wpht

Comments / 0

Community Policy