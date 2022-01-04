ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Council Votes To Extend State Of Emergency

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County on Monday night voted 6-1 to extend its State of Emergency period to Feb. 7, unless County Executive Johnny Olszewski declares an end...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

WBOC

Hogan Declares 30-day State of Emergency Due to Virus Surge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, mobilizing 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to help state and local health officials. Maryland hit a record high 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which is an...
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore County, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Expand COVID-19 Testing, Olszewski And Officials Plead For Kindness Toward Emergency Personnel

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will expand COVID-19 testing to meet demand and move to an appointment-only system next week to avoid long lines in winter weather, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said on Wednesday. The county is opening another testing center at the former Sears location in White Marsh Mall, joining clinics in Randallstown, Towson and Dundalk. Olszewski said the government purchased 100,000 at-home test kits for residents and will begin distributing them next week at locations across the county next week. On Dec. 27, Olszewski declared a local state of emergency and introduced an indoor mask mandate in response to surging...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
KLTV

Harrison County awaits state approval for county-wide voting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Commissioners along with the Elections Administrator have requested the implementation of County-wide voting so residents will be able to vote in any precinct. The court voted on Tuesday to invest $42,650 for curbside voting which will help in this endeavor. Recently the Harrison...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
deseret.com

Maryland governor issues a state of emergency amid COVID-19 surge

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge and testing becomes troublesome. “As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” said Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Council extends mask ordinance until March 5

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County has extended its emergency face mask ordinance. The Richland County Council says face masks need to be worn by people 11 years and older. The ordinance, which was originally adopted in September after a surge in the COVID-19 delta variant, is now set to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Gov. Hogan issues executive orders to fight COVID surge, stops short of mask, vaccine mandates

As patient volumes surge at Maryland hospitals amid soaring COVID-19 infections statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan implemented a temporary state of emergency Tuesday as well as other executive orders designed to give the state government more powers and tools to combat the health crisis. The Republican governor, however, did not implement statewide indoor mask or vaccination mandates, steps that ...
MARYLAND STATE
Newswatch 16

Young leaders emerge on Luzerne County Council

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At the age of 27, Kendra Radle says becoming chairwoman for Luzerne County Council isn't scary or intimidating. "I think it's pretty exciting," said Radle. "I think that before me, people led very status quo. The county has been in great hands. Last night, it was mentioned that the debt has been reduced in the past 10 years by almost half. So, I think that's a testament that people have been doing a great job. But I think with myself and other young people on council like we just have so many big, better ideas. And I think that that's really exciting."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbslocal.com

Anne Arundel County Fourth Grader Dies From COVID-19 Complications

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A fourth-grader at a Glen Burnie elementary school died unexpectedly Wednesday, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools. A fundraiser for the 10-year-old boy’s family said he died from COVID-19 complications. Stephen Wagner was in his first year at Hilltop Elementary School, but...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Issues State of Emergency Declaration

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday issued a new State of Emergency (SOE) declaration, effective today, January 3, 2022, to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. “We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in our hospital facilities,” said Governor Carney....
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

State of Emergency: Governor Hogan Warns Next 4-6 Weeks ‘Most Challenging’ Time of Pandemic As Hospitalizations Reach Record High

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is under a new 30-day state of emergency as hospitals struggle with more than 3,000 patients right now, a record number. Maryland’s positivity rate is now more than 27% @wjz pic.twitter.com/oekoYbQDpG — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 4, 2022 Governor Larry Hogan issued a dire warning that the worst of the wave will likely not end until the middle of next month. New state of emergency proclamation for Maryland https://t.co/VdlUw843gc @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 4, 2022 “The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging times of the pandemic,” Hogan told reporters.  “Our latest projections as of today show that...
BALTIMORE, MD

