Baltimore County Council Votes To Extend State Of Emergency

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At the age of 27, Kendra Radle says becoming chairwoman for Luzerne County Council isn't scary or intimidating. "I think it's pretty exciting," said Radle. "I think that before me, people led very status quo. The county has been in great hands. Last night, it was mentioned that the debt has been reduced in the past 10 years by almost half. So, I think that's a testament that people have been doing a great job. But I think with myself and other young people on council like we just have so many big, better ideas. And I think that that's really exciting."

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO