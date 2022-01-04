ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's on TV Wednesday: 'Next Level Chef' on Fox; 'The Amazing Race' and 'Good Sam' on CBS

By Ed Stockly
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv .

SERIES

American Greed This documentary series returns for a new season with "The Life & Crimes of Joel Greenberg," the story of a privileged millennial from a wealthy Florida family accused of a series of crimes including fraud and sex trafficking. 7 and 9 p.m. CNBC

The Amazing Race The unscripted competition series marks its 20th anniversary with its 33rd edition, which began filming in February 2020, was halted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, then resumed in fall 2021. The two-hour season premiere opens as 11 new globetrotting teams travel to London, where they must find surrogates portraying Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson having a nosh (eating) together. Phil Keoghan returns as host. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists in the season premiere are Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. One contestant gets to perform with Jewel. 8 p.m. Fox

The Wonder Years Bill and Lillian (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh) join a high-society club as a way to introduce Dean and Kim (Elisha Williams, Laura Kariuki) to positive influences in the community. Things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef Teams are challenged to create the ultimate steak dinner, with guidance from mentors Nyesha Arrington, Gordon Ramsay and Richard Blaise. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode "High-Risk High-Rise" explores how well the tallest skyscrapers would hold up against earthquakes, fires and other potential calamities, and what we have learned from past disasters. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry's Sistas (season premiere) 9 p.m. BET

The Bradshaw Bunch Terry and the family head to Nashville, where he and Rachel take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry for a special duet performance to end the season of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!

Worst Cooks in America Host and team mentor Anne Burrell is joined by chef Cliff Crooks to lead the latest group of culinary incompetents through a kitchen boot camp designed to transform them into kitchen masters as the unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Food Network

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Good Sam Sophia Bush ("One Tree Hill") has the title role in this new medical drama in which she plays a heart surgeon who becomes her hospital's chief of surgery after her boss (Jason Isaacs) — who is also her father — falls into a coma. She excels in her leadership role, but when her dad regains consciousness he demands his old job back. Michael Stahl-David, Skye P. Marshall, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson and Edwin Hodge also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Chase James Holzhauer returns as the chaser in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College Basketball DePaul visits St. John's, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Villanova, 5:30 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Fresno State visits San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jenna Ryan prepares to go to prison for her participation in the Capitol insurrection; a fossil discovery. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Neve Campbell; David Arquette; Chip and Joanna Gaines; Aurora performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Oliver Hudson ("The Cleaning Lady"); David Arquette ("Scream"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Stacey Abrams; Bill Murray. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Special guest host Sherri Shepherd; Niecy Nash ("Claws"). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Retta. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Adopting and fostering pets; health benefits humans get from animals. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings "Forever Young"; Lily Collins; Josie Totah. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents say critical race theory is poisoning the minds of children and keeping racism alive. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Chastain ("The 355"); Girl Named Tom performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Meagan Good ("Harlem"). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cate Blanchett; Nate Bargatze; Gayle performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Courteney Cox; David Arquette; Neve Campbell; SAINt JHN. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Offerman; Aunjanue Ellis; Alessia Cara performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Chastain; Penelope Cruz; Andrew Sleighter. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael C. Hall; Margaret Qualley; Benson Boone performs; Gustavo Di Dalva performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

I Carry You With Me Director and co-writer Heidi Ewing's 2020 Spanish-language drama chronicles the romance of two Mexican men — an aspiring chef (Armando Espitia) and a teacher (Christian Vazquez) — who meet by chance and embark on a relationship that spans decades. 7:05 p.m. Starz

The Great Garrick (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 9:20 a.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 9:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Fruitvale Station (2013) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

A Royal Night Out (2015) 9:45 a.m. and 9:40 p.m. TMC

City of God (2002) 10 a.m. Cinemax

Stage Door (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Morris From America (2016) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Tin Cup (1996) 11:52 a.m. Starz

The Family Man (2000) 12:26 p.m. AMC

Sicario (2015) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Band Wagon (1953) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Signs (2002) 12:34 p.m. Syfy

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:06 p.m. Cinemax

The Conversation (1974) 2:20 p.m. Epix

The Red Shoes (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 3:26 p.m. AMC

Scary Movie (2000) 4:35 p.m. Showtime

The Line King: The Al Hirschfeld Story (1996) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Identity (2002) 5:25 p.m. HBO

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Colors (1988) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

White Men Can't Jump (1992) 6:01 p.m. Encore

Django Unchained (2012) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Eighth Grade (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC

A Night at the Opera (1935) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. FX

Love Affair (1939) 8:30 p.m. KVCR

Sons of the Desert (1933) 8:30 p.m. TCM

The American President (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. Showtime

Kick-Ass (2010) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Great Dictator (1940) 9:45 p.m. TCM

A Simple Plan (1998) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Apollo 13 (1995) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Aliens (1986) 11:30 p.m. Syfy

