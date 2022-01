WORCESTER (CBS) – The president of UMass Memorial Health Care says this month is going to be “rough” for hospitals in the state. Dr. Eric Dickson told WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager Monday that the “crunch time” for this latest surge of COVID-19 will be in the next two weeks. He said the positivity rates are so high because the Omicron variant is a “hyper-infectious virus.” “We have never seen positive test rates like this. Not in either of the two surges,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t generate as many hospitalizations.” There have been long lines at testing sites around Massachusetts the last few weeks,...

