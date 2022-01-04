ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge talk about their new podcast ‘Two T’s in a Pod’

By Romeo Escobar, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuzRW_0dchxwfa00

Former Real Housewives Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp have a new podcast called “Two T’s in a Pod” where they tell all.

You can listen to the podcast on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts and everywhere you listen to podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 4, 2022.

