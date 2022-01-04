Family waits for answers in bike crash that killed Hastings teen

The 14-year-old boy killed in a tragic bicycle accident Sunday night in Hastings has been identified by his family as Xavier Santana.

The teen was riding his bike just before 7 p.m. when a pickup truck collided with his bicycle on County Road 13 near the intersection of Cowpen Branch Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup rear-ended Xavier, knocking him off the bike, FHP reported, before coming to a final stop on the right shoulder with the bicycle attached to the vehicle.

The boy died at the scene, according to Sgt. Dylan Bryan, a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Recent fatality:St. Augustine man killed in one-vehicle crash in Duval County

The truck driver, a 46-year-old Hollister man, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, the report stated.

FHP listed Xavier as 13 on the accident report, but according to the St. Johns County School District, he was a 14-year-old seventh-grader attending St. Johns Technical High School, which serves grades six through 12.

Christina Langston, a spokeswoman for the school district, said a crisis team of counselors would be on hand to help students deal with the tragedy when classes resumed from winter break Thursday.

The crash took place at least 10 miles outside the main area of Hastings, and the stretch of the County Road 13 corridor Xavier was traveling is dimly lit with narrow shoulders on either side of the road.

The boy wasn't wearing a helmet, according to FHP.

First Coast News spoke with an eyewitness to the crash, Hastings resident Wesley Smith, who said he spoke to the driver after the crash. The driver said he was trying to avoid Santana's friend who was also riding a bicycle.

"He said that he saw the boy on the grass and he veered over away from him and there was the guy on the bicycle hit him right in the center line of the road is what he said — it just happened so fast," Smith told First Coast News.

Bryan told The Record on Monday that the investigation was still ongoing and that toxicology results and other factors that may have contributed to the accident had not yet been released.

A relative of the boy's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign at bit.ly/3zoa7VP to cover funeral costs. On it, Xavier is described as a fun-loving kid with four siblings who enjoyed taking on side jobs like mowing neighbors' lawns for.

Daniel Santana, organizer of the GoFundMe, wrote that the family was informed of the news by phone call early Monday morning.

"We were told that Xavier died instantly on impact from being hit from behind while riding his bicycle by a truck. … Out of nowhere you can be talking to somebody one second, and the next second somebody's gone that you truly love."