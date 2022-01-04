ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, FL

Family waits for answers in bike crash that killed Hastings teen

By Colleen Michele Jones, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVomq_0dchxrFx00

The 14-year-old boy killed in a tragic bicycle accident Sunday night in Hastings has been identified by his family as Xavier Santana.

The teen was riding his bike just before 7 p.m. when a pickup truck collided with his bicycle on County Road 13 near the intersection of Cowpen Branch Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup rear-ended Xavier, knocking him off the bike, FHP reported, before coming to a final stop on the right shoulder with the bicycle attached to the vehicle.

The boy died at the scene, according to Sgt. Dylan Bryan, a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Recent fatality:St. Augustine man killed in one-vehicle crash in Duval County

The truck driver, a 46-year-old Hollister man, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, the report stated.

FHP listed Xavier as 13 on the accident report, but according to the St. Johns County School District, he was a 14-year-old seventh-grader attending St. Johns Technical High School, which serves grades six through 12.

Christina Langston, a spokeswoman for the school district, said a crisis team of counselors would be on hand to help students deal with the tragedy when classes resumed from winter break Thursday.

The crash took place at least 10 miles outside the main area of Hastings, and the stretch of the County Road 13 corridor Xavier was traveling is dimly lit with narrow shoulders on either side of the road.

The boy wasn't wearing a helmet, according to FHP.

First Coast News spoke with an eyewitness to the crash, Hastings resident Wesley Smith, who said he spoke to the driver after the crash. The driver said he was trying to avoid Santana's friend who was also riding a bicycle.

"He said that he saw the boy on the grass and he veered over away from him and there was the guy on the bicycle hit him right in the center line of the road is what he said — it just happened so fast," Smith told First Coast News.

Bryan told The Record on Monday that the investigation was still ongoing and that toxicology results and other factors that may have contributed to the accident had not yet been released.

A relative of the boy's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign at bit.ly/3zoa7VP to cover funeral costs. On it, Xavier is described as a fun-loving kid with four siblings who enjoyed taking on side jobs like mowing neighbors' lawns for.

Daniel Santana, organizer of the GoFundMe, wrote that the family was informed of the news by phone call early Monday morning.

"We were told that Xavier died instantly on impact from being hit from behind while riding his bicycle by a truck. … Out of nowhere you can be talking to somebody one second, and the next second somebody's gone that you truly love."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Hastings, FL
Accidents
Duval County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Hollister, FL
Hastings, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hastings, FL
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

253
Followers
130
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy