Over 300,000 NYC students were no-shows on 1st day back amid COVID spike

By Kala Rama
 1 day ago

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Eric Adams says “zero” schools closed on Tuesday amid another wave of COVID-19 cases, but city data shows almost one-third of students aren’t showing up for class.

The Department of Education released the attendance rate for the first day back to class after winter break . About 67% of students returned to school buildings on Monday, meaning more than 300,000 children did not show up for in-person learning.

When asked about teachers calling out sick , Adams said he’s waiting for an update from new Schools Chancellor David Banks but added that there were no new full closures on Tuesday.

“There was only one school that closed (on Monday) and today zero schools closed, and we’re excited about that,” Adams said.

The city also reached out to retired teachers, asking them to come back to work to fill gaps made by sick calls and school staff absences.

The city’s new test-to-stay policy also began to rollout this week, with 1.6 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests sent to schools, according to the mayor.

Adams said he plans to make a video on how to use the tests so parents and students can properly use them at home and report the results to the city.

Comments / 5

Diana Anderson
1d ago

Who is surprised?.. People are tired of having their children being used as pawns in a political power play... Make no mistake, this is not about a virus... that statistically has a Zero probability of death for those under 18.. A virus that comes with immunity far beyond anything this experimental and questionable injection can offer... This is about power and control at all cost... by any means necessary even if it means sacrificing the health of children on the alters of Big Pharma...

Reply
2
 

