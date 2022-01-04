Opera veteran speaks about performing in Cedar Rapids production

Jessica Faselt will sing Fiordiligi in Cedar Rapids Opera’s production of Cosi fan tutte, on Jan. 21 and 23 at the Paramount Theatre.

I recently interviewed her about the performance.

Daniel Kleinknecht: This is not a new role to you, is it Jessica?

Jessica Faselt: No, I’m excited to say that this will be my third time performing the role of Fiordiligi. My first time performing the role was at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and after my masters program I was hired to sing Fiordiligi with the New Philharmonic Orchestra at the McAnish Center in Chicago. I’m happy to be coming back to the role.

DK: Our production in Cedar Rapids will be set in the 1980s as a soap opera, and in this version, the women will be the producers of the show. It ends up putting them in the know, in control of the bet and mistaken identities of the boys, Ferrando and Guglielmo. Do you think this context will change anything about your portrayal of Fiordiligi?

JF: I think this concept will add depth of character for Fiordiligi and Dorabella. First, it shows that both sisters are clever and proactive. It shows that they suspect their beloveds would pull a trick on them, so they wanted to be one step ahead of them. Where it gets interesting is, do these newly paired couples really start developing feelings for one another? I think the women are in control of the situation as the producers until it makes them rethink who they should really be with.

DK: You’ve already had some incredible experiences on opera stages. What roles or operas have been memorable for you?

JF: My most memorable role so far has been singing Helmwige in "Die Walküre" in the Met’s production of The Ring Cycle. In this production our set was called “The Machine” and the Valkyrie sisters ride flying horses to a battlefield. There was a lot of training involved, and we wore wrestling shoes and scaled up the back of the set in the opening with a rope to get into position. It was such a thrill to see it all come together and perform.

I also adored getting to sing Hanna Glawari in The Merry Widow. There was also a lot of training in this opera but for waltzing, which was very fun.

DK: You will arrive a few days late for the beginning of our Cosi rehearsals due to a contract at the Metropolitan Opera. Tell us a little about your work at the Met.

JF: Yes, currently I’m under contract with the Met covering the First Lady in The Magic Flute. Although this opera is originally Die Zauberflöte and sung in German, this production is part of the Met’s holiday production series and has been shortened and translated to English. It uses lots of puppeteering and large props like bears, a giant bird, and of course the queen of the night has an incredible entrance with glistening wings. I’ve enjoyed my time being a part of this production and getting to enjoy the holidays in New York City.

DK: Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed anything about your approach to music?

JF: I think the pandemic has put things in all of our lives into perspective and has made our priorities clearer. I think for me, it has deepened my love of connecting with an audience. It has made performing more cherished. And it has made me realize how adaptable we all must be and find new and creative ways to perform, bring joy to people, and to do what we love.

DK: Your opera roles span Wagner to Mozart. Is your approach to singing different when you sing music with such contrast?

JF: Yes, I adore both composers and many in between. I love having a wide array of repertoire and exploring their different styles. My singing technique remains the same from Wagner to Mozart, however the differences are in the text, the language, the dynamics, and the style of phrasing. Being able to shift through different styles of music is part of our training and can be wonderful.

Daniel Kleinknecht is artistic director and conductor of the Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre.