ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York surpasses 10K COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than last year’s peak

By Matt Driffill
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIBFi_0dchxkK600

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — New York now has more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it did at any point in 2021, including last year’s winter surge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 10,411 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Tuesday, surpassing last year’s peak of 9,273 on Jan. 2, 2021, according to the New York State Department of Health .

Those figures, however, remain significantly lower than the early stages of the pandemic when more than 18,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID, back in early April of 2020:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMHNg_0dchxkK600

“The best way to protect ourselves and our children from getting hospitalized with COVID is with the vaccine and booster,” Gov. Hochul said in a Tuesday press release. “As we continue to fight the winter surge, let’s continue to use these tools: Get your second dose and booster when eligible, get your children vaccinated, remember to wear a mask and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If we don’t, many more New Yorkers will continue to get sick.”

What are the current quarantine and isolation guidelines for New Yorkers?

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

  • Test Results Reported – 236,904
  • Total Positive – 53,276
  • Percent Positive – 22.49%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.81%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 10,411 (+848)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,758
  • Patients in ICU – 1,302 (+94)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 625 (+28)
  • Total Discharges – 235,245 (+887)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 99
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,798
    • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,607
    • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,869,900
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,279
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 640,460
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY
Capital Region 139.86 155.07 158.53
Central New York 143.07 163.53 184.40
Finger Lakes 115.26 124.98 134.08
Long Island 374.87 398.82 407.77
Mid-Hudson 284.44 304.18 321.16
Mohawk Valley 116.60 126.49 138.85
New York City 439.23 457.73 462.97
North Country 84.42 92.85 99.32
Southern Tier 118.63 129.35 137.25
Western New York 151.13 171.53 189.69
Statewide 316.80 335.05 344.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, January 1, 2022 Sunday, January 2, 2022 Monday, January 3, 2022
Capital Region 15.45% 16.12% 16.31%
Central New York 15.45% 16.32% 17.42%
Finger Lakes 16.22% 16.68% 17.12%
Long Island 24.16% 24.94% 25.49%
Mid-Hudson 20.79% 21.42% 21.91%
Mohawk Valley 12.84% 13.22% 13.78%
New York City 21.69% 22.31% 22.52%
North Country 12.43% 12.88% 13.37%
Southern Tier 13.07% 13.70% 14.14%
Western New York 17.13% 17.95% 18.73%
Statewide 20.87% 21.49% 21.81%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Hospital beds filling up quickly in NJ, NY; staff also impacted by COVID-19 cases

NEWARK, N.J. — Beds are filling up quickly at University Hospital in Newark, with COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling, according to President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal. But that’s not the only problem — hospitals are struggling to keep their own staff healthy and safe from infection. Elnahal estimated at least 6% of University Hospital’s staff was […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

How effective are at-home COVID tests? NJ doctor weighs in

NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to climb, officials have stressed the importance of taking at-home rapid tests to minimize long lines at testing sites. But how do they hold up in the age of omicron? And are we using them correctly? Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO and president of University Hospital in Newark, joined […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Hochul proposes return of alcohol to go, tax credits for pandemic purchases

(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to reinstate New York’s alcohol-to-go option that was instituted in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York State Liquor Authority’s guidance for alcohol-to-go ended on June 24, 2021, after more than a year of being in place to help bars and restaurants that […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Hospitalization#Central New York#New Yorkers#Icu#Intubation#Nys Doh
PIX11

Hochul discusses her plan to fight homelessness across New York

New York (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to create teams of mental health professionals and social workers to help resolve the homelessness crisis in New York, she said during her State of the State address Wednesday. Those professionals will partner with New York City outreach workers to reach homeless individuals and move them into shelters […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Multilingual vaccination vans hit 26 Lower East Side NYCHA developments

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Those looking to get vaccinated now have another option: on-the-go, multilingual vans deployed on the Lower East Side. The goal of the vans is to reach more people in underserved communities. Volunteers and medical professionals working the vans speak several languages, including Spanish and Chinese, to comfort patients and clarify […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Amid omicron wave, thousands more NYC students, staff positive for COVID

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — New York City schools on Wednesday continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff as PCR test results from holiday break were returned from labs. Between Christmas and Tuesday, more than 38,000 cases were reported, including nearly 24,000 students and over 14,000 staff members, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hochul’s State of the State a pivotal moment as COVID slams NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — Billions of dollars to hire new health care workers, a train that would connect Brooklyn and Queens, and a plan to expand the teacher workforce marked the first State of the State address by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. In New York, the governor’s annual address acts as a blueprint […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

PIX11

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy