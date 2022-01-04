ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Guard members to deploy to Riley Children’s Hospital by end of week

By Zach Myers
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Officials at I.U. Health announced Tuesday that members of the Indiana National Guard will deploy to Riley Children’s Hospital to help staff members deal with the current COVID-19 surge.

During a press briefing, I.U. Health officials said children are being hit harder by this surge than at any time during the pandemic.

“We have about four times as many children admitted currently as we’ve had in any other wave,” said Dr. Elaine Cox, V.P. and Chief Medical Officer at Riley Children’s Health. “More than half the children admitted are spending time in the ICU, and at least 40 percent of those are spending time on the ventilator.”

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

Dr. Cox said there are currently 32 COVID patients at Riley, including 9 maternity patients. The facility is currently at 87% capacity of the number of patients it can hold, she said.

By the end of the week, a six-member team from the Indiana Guard will begin serving in clinical and non-clinical roles at Riley. In addition to helping to care for patients, the military members will be able to help with the hospitals supply chain, environmental services, food and nutrition services, among other things.

Johnson Memorial Health facing ‘critical’ situation

The deployment comes as members of the Guard are already helping at 13 other I.U. Health hospitals around the state.

I.U. Health officials said there are currently 553 COVID-positive patients at the network’s 16 hospitals, which accounts for more than a quarter of patients.

How to get a COVID-19 test quickly in Indiana

Doctors and nurses are having to find new spaces in their buildings to care for patients.

“We have used conference rooms and ambulance space for spaces where we care for hospitalized patients,” said Dr. Michele Saysana.

“That has not been the case before COVID.”

Staffing challenges also continue as employees come down sick with the virus, according to I.U. Health S.V.P. and Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Chris Weaver.

Comments / 4

Zoe Louise
1d ago

if hospitals would stop firing doctors and nurses that refused the mandate they wouldn't need so must help. one year they are the heroes the next they are the enemies ( vaccines don't prevent the virus. )

Reply(1)
3
TOP.GUN
15h ago

Thank you troops for replacing the sick workers and stepping in to correctly protect yourself and loved ones in hosp by being vaccinated !💪👍✅⬆️🇺🇸

Reply
2
FOX59

Johnson Memorial Health facing ‘critical’ situation

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Johnson Memorial Health’s CEO says they are seeing the highest volumes through the emergency department they have seen in some time. Dr. David Dunkle, President and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health says the hospital has been on diversion more days than not over the last 3-4 weeks. The situation has gotten to […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to kids ages 12-15

INDIANAPOLIS — Young Hoosiers ages 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago will now be eligible to receive a booster dose. The Indiana Department of Health made the announcement today, following approval from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA. The […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Fishers mom begs Hoosiers to get vaccinated after son with serious medical concerns contracts virus

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers mother’s worst nightmare came true when her son, Maddox O’Connor, tested positive for COVID-19. Maddox battles mitochondrial disease and muscular dystrophy. “When you have mitochondrial issues, his body doesn’t create enough energy needed to run all of his cells and organs at the same time,” Shawn O’Connor, Maddox’s mom, explained. For […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

State changes criteria for rapid testing, cites national shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday. The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Local doctor says Saturday was busiest day of his career in ICU

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 case counts are hitting new records in this new year, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. On New Year’s Day, when most people were enjoying the remainder of holiday time off or setting goals for 2022, Eskenazi Health Executive Medical Director Dr. Graham Carlos was having the busiest day of […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

172 additional COVID-19 deaths, 8,533 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 8,533 new positive coronavirus cases and 172 deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 20.5% with a rate of 31.7% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested, according to state data. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD disciplinary changes receive modest public support

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Civilian Police Merit Board heard from two community members, one of them an IMPD officer, on proposed changes to the department’s disciplinary matrix for officers. “It allows for each disciplinary system or each disciplinary incident to be evaluated on its own merits,” said Deputy Chief Kendale Adams who led the department’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX59

COVID-19 surge not deterring push to end Indiana emergency

Indiana’s ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn’t deterring state leaders, who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency. The Republican-dominated state Legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday, planning to quickly take up actions that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb says will allow him to drop the emergency declaration first issued in March 2020. Those steps come as health officials are concerned about the fast-spreading omicron variant further stressing Indiana’s hospitals. A House committee is set to vote Thursday on a bill that includes administrative actions sought by Holcomb, along with provisions forcing businesses to grant broad exemptions to any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear hours of public testimony on school curriculum bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers heard hours of testimony Wednesday on a bill that would regulate school curriculum. “This is a tumultuous, difficult bill and topic,” State Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville) acknowledged at the start of Wednesday’s Senate education committee meeting. Baldwin is one of the authors of Senate Bill 167, which would prohibit schools from […]
INDIANA STATE
