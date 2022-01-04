UPDATE: Sister describes woman who died in I-94 crash as loving mother

The sister of a woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 Monday described her as an amazing person and mother.

Chelsea King, sister of Teah Owens, said Owens loved her four children and made them her whole world. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her kids.

Owens used to be an in-home caregiver and was going to finish nursing school, King said.

"It's a true tragedy that happened and she should have never been taken from our babies or our family this soon," King said.

A GoFundMe, which was created by King, states Owens was on her way to visit family with her youngest son when the crash occurred.

The GoFundMe donations will be used for Owens' funeral expenses, her son's medical expenses and lost wages of the boy's father. As of Wednesday morning, it had raised $11,720 of its $30,000 goal. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/tragedy-with-mother-and-youngest-son .

A 25-year-old St. Clair man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze entered the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Meldrum Road driving westbound and collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by Owens, 33, of Casco Township about 2:30 p.m., according to the Michigan State Police.

Owens and the at-fault driver died. Owens' child, who was in the Yukon, was transported to a local hospital, then transferred to a children's hospital for treatment of critical injuries, police said.

King said Wednesday the child is in critical condition in the hospital but is stable.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Richmond Fire Department, Richmond-Lenox EMS and St. Clair County Sheriff Department also assisted at the scene of the crash.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

