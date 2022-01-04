ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

$307 million in SNAP benefits extended for January

By Victoria Lopez
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIYVe_0dchxd9100

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $307 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

LIST: RGV school districts extending winter break

Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension Tuesday in a press release, the benefits are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

“This emergency SNAP support will ensure more than 1.5 million families can continue to put food on the table,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to the USDA for their continued collaboration with HHSC to provide healthy meals to Texans across the state.”

Hoping to start the new year on a good note, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter explained why this extension will help families.

“As Texans ring in the new year, this additional support will help families start 2022 with food on the table for themselves and their children,” said Salter.

LOCAL NEWS: Hidalgo County confirms five cases of omicron variant

Receiving federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, HHSC has extended the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.

The emergency January allotments are in addition to the more than $5.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

VALLEY NEWS: Two teens arrested for racing on highway

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, can visit the website HERE or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

