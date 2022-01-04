Remote learning: Erie's St. Luke School halts in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases

A rise in COVID-19 cases could force more Erie County and northwestern Pennsylvania schools to switch to remote learning due to the number of students with COVID-19 or a lack of staffing.

St. Luke School

St. Luke School students are learning remotely this week after a significant number of them reported having COVID-19.

The Erie Catholic elementary school decided to halt in-person classes after learning more than 5% of its 322 students had COVID-19, said Bridget Philip, Erie Catholic School System president.

"We started remote learning at St. Luke on Monday and will continue at least until Friday," Philip said. "We will reassess the situation and see how many students report having COVID before making a decision for next week."

It is the first time St. Luke has switched to remote learning this school year. Two other ECCS schools, Blessed Sacrament and St. Jude, have halted in-person classes for periods of time this year, Philip said.

No public school was reported to be learning remotely after the holiday break.

