Erie County, PA

Remote learning: Erie's St. Luke School halts in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 1 day ago
A rise in COVID-19 cases could force more Erie County and northwestern Pennsylvania schools to switch to remote learning due to the number of students with COVID-19 or a lack of staffing.

We'll update this file as we get new information. Have something to add? Email email health repoter David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com.

St. Luke School

St. Luke School students are learning remotely this week after a significant number of them reported having COVID-19.

The Erie Catholic elementary school decided to halt in-person classes after learning more than 5% of its 322 students had COVID-19, said Bridget Philip, Erie Catholic School System president.

"We started remote learning at St. Luke on Monday and will continue at least until Friday," Philip said. "We will reassess the situation and see how many students report having COVID before making a decision for next week."

FAQ:Debunking myths about kids wearing masks

It is the first time St. Luke has switched to remote learning this school year. Two other ECCS schools, Blessed Sacrament and St. Jude, have halted in-person classes for periods of time this year, Philip said.

No public school was reported to be learning remotely after the holiday break.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.

