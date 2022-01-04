ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police link suspects in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting to other crimes; suspects held without bail

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWQ7M_0dchxYgG00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two suspects facing charges in a deadly crime spree on New Year’s Eve remain behind bars without bail.

Currently, Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, each face felony charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Both appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, the two men went into the parking garage at the Fashion Show mall Friday afternoon, approached a woman for her purse and then shot her.

Clarice Yamaguchi, a 66-year-old tourist from Hawaii, died.

Metro Lt. David Valenta sat down with 8 News Now to explain how police linked a series of crimes to Carter and Ruby, who are from California.

Police said Carter and Ruby left Fashion Show in a silver BMW and went to the Sahara Hotel parking garage where they fired shots, but it didn’t hit anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCplQ_0dchxYgG00
Jordan Ruby appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 4, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Next stop, Palace Station, where they tried to rob an employee, according to police. When the robbery attempt failed, they targeted a man, shooting and killing him. That man has yet to be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

In each incident, they were in the same car, which helped police track them down.

Nearly six hours after the first incident they showed up at Bally’s, according to Valenta.

“We were watching on video and directing our officers to them, identifying a few different people, backtrack a few people, and stopping a few people that closely matched,” Valenta said.

In an exclusive video obtained by 8 News Now, you can see one of the men, Jordan Ruby, being taken away in handcuffs at Bally’s Food Court.

Police say the two separated in the casino, but at this time did not have a gun on them.

In court on Tuesday, both men said “yes” when asked if they understood the charges against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQriy_0dchxYgG00
Jesani Carter appears in Las Vegas Justice Court with an attorney on Jan. 4, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Prosecutors did not say when they plan to file a second murder charge. Other crimes are also under investigation that may also be connected to the pair.

The judge set a bail hearing for Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Metro says if you believe you were a target of a robbery by those men, to come forward.

