Six school districts receive violence reduction grants

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded six violence reduction grants to Mississippi school districts.

Over $2.77-million was awarded in the form of School Violence Prevention Program grants. The school districts and their respective awards are as follows:

Jefferson Davis County School District – $500,000

Forrest Municipal School District – $478,796

Coahoma County School District – $468,375

Quitman County School District – $445,337

Scott County School District – $443,544

Natchez-Adams County School District – $439,787

Districts can use the grants to fund coordination with law enforcement, security enhancements, emergency preparedness, technology upgrades and actions to improve security in schools. The grants fund up to 75% of the cost for evidence-based school safety measures in primary and secondary schools.

