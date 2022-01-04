ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Davis County, MS

Six school districts receive violence reduction grants

By Rachel Hernandez
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded six violence reduction grants to Mississippi school districts.

Over $2.77-million was awarded in the form of School Violence Prevention Program grants. The school districts and their respective awards are as follows:

  • Jefferson Davis County School District – $500,000
  • Forrest Municipal School District – $478,796
  • Coahoma County School District – $468,375
  • Quitman County School District – $445,337
  • Scott County School District – $443,544
  • Natchez-Adams County School District – $439,787
Districts can use the grants to fund coordination with law enforcement, security enhancements, emergency preparedness, technology upgrades and actions to improve security in schools. The grants fund up to 75% of the cost for evidence-based school safety measures in primary and secondary schools.

