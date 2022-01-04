ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Smuggled spider monkeys confiscated at Texas border crossing

By Sandra Sanchez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gbryz_0dchxRVB00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A barrel of spider monkeys has been confiscated by federal officials at a port of entry in Progreso, Texas, where they said someone was trying to illegally smuggle the endangered species across the border.

The four spider monkeys were not declared by the female 20-year-old driver as she approached the Progreso International Bridge on Dec. 30, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.

The woman, a U.S. citizen, was sent to secondary inspection where the four monkeys were discovered “concealed inside a duffle bag,” in the Jeep, CBP said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6w5G_0dchxRVB00
The spider monkeys were found by CBP officers on Dec. 30 while inspecting a Jeep at the Progreso Port of Entry in South Texas. (CBP Photo)

“While conducting their inspections, our officers will often encounter a myriad of prohibited agriculture products,” Progreso Port Director Walter Weaver said. “Sometimes these encounters yield hidden exotic animals, such as in this case.”

Spider monkeys are endangered under the Endangered Species Act and are typically found in tropical forests of Central and South America.

The driver was issued a penalty and CBP officials said they returned the monkeys to Mexico.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mexican activist pleads with drug lords to let her search for sons

The volunteer activists who search for the bodies of their missing relatives have long been under threat in Mexico. But this week one of them took the unusual step of issuing a public plea to drugs lords in the northern border state of Sonora, to allow the “Searching Mothers” to do their work.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Progreso, TX
Local
Texas Government
Progreso, TX
Pets & Animals
Progreso, TX
Government
Progreso, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Monkeys#Spider#Border Crossing#Border Report#Jeep#Cbp Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippi lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19 after the opening day of a legislative session when Hosemann and many other people were walking around the Capitol without wearing masks. “He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted,” according to a news release from Hosemann’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJTV 12

Judge orders Mississippi city to allow mosque construction

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new federal court order says a Mississippi city must allow construction of a mosque, two months after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city on behalf of two Muslim men who want to develop the place of worship. The lawsuit said Horn Lake officials were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy