Champaign, IL

Daytime homeless center to expand hours amid cold weather

By Tim Ditman
 1 day ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The daytime drop-in center for the homeless in Champaign is again expanding hours amid continued cold conditions.

C-U At Home’s Phoenix Center at 70 East Washington Street will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The hours apply to this week only. C-U At Home officials continuously monitor the weather to see if changes at the Phoenix are needed.

With expanded hours comes another call for volunteers to man the daytime center. E-mail cheryl@cuathome.us if you’d like to help.

There are also overnight options for the homeless in Champaign-Urbana. Aside from the building on East Washington which is a so-called “sober shelter”, C-U At Home recently launched two “low-barrier” shelters at two downtown Champaign churches.

