The attack on the US Capitol and accompanying effort to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election were unique in modern American political history. In the year since that day, more than 700 people have been charged with storming the house of US democracy, but no such accountability has been forthcoming for the politicians who did their part to undermine the election that day. As a historic senate investigation races against time to discover the planners and perpetrators of that effort, there is a sense that the rare moment of unity following the attack has all but evaporated....

PROTESTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO