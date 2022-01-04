ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn men’s basketball game at Xavier rescheduled to Feb. 11

By David Borges
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn’s game at Xavier, originally scheduled for Dec. 28, has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 11 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati at 7 p.m., the Big East announced on Tuesday. The game will be televised by FS1. The Big East is...

