74th Randall County Stock Show kicks off Saturday, now a weeklong event

Going strong since 1948, the Randall County Junior Livestock Show will hold its 74th annual event Jan. 8-13.

With the exception of the cattle show at the WT Ag Complex on Monday, Jan. 10, all contests will be at the Happy State Bank Event Center, located at 1111 Loop 335. Each day, young people will be preparing or exhibiting the animal projects they have raised for competition. A total of 207 students have entered the show, accounting for more than 500 animal entries.

Admission is free to the public, and everyone is invited to attend.

The action kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. with rabbits; at noon Monday at WT with cattle; back to the county facility at noon Tuesday with goats and sheep; noon Wednesday with broilers; and then Thursday with gilts at 9 a.m., and then an all-day barrow show.

The weekend’s activities will be capped off with a premium sale on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the WTAMU Legacy Hall in Canyon, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the show or to inquire about the sale, call the Randall County Extension Office at 468-5543 or Canyon High School Ag Department at 282-8195.