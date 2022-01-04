ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus libraries extending Sunday closures

By Daniel Griffin
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library has extended its Sunday closures until further notice due to staffing shortages.

All 23 of the system’s branches will remain closed on Sundays until further notice.

The library system initially switched to Sunday closures back in November 2021 due to staffing issues.

When fully staffed, CML has 870 full- and part-time employees. The system’s staffing count in early November 2021 was 711. Two months later, the system said, it has 739 employees, with the number increasing.

Staff may limit the number of people allowed inside the system’s branches due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in central Ohio, the library system said in a statement.

In addition, library branches will continue distributing COVID-19 testing kits, but those looking for a kit are encouraged to contact the individual branch to ensure the kits are available.

NBC4 Columbus

Road crews are preparing for the snowfall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–According to Randy Borntrager, the assistant director for the City of Columbus Department of Public Service, the Snow Warriors pretreated the city’s arterial streets, on Wednesday, and will continue to do so on Thursday morning. Once the snow starts falling, the crews will assess the situation and determine where to deploy. “It really […]
COLUMBUS, OH
