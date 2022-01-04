ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast Host Accused Of Disrespecting Black Women Guests After Getting Aggressive With Asian Doll

By Shamika Sanders
 1 day ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Chile, someone’s panties were in a bunch. Fresh & Fit Podcast host Myron Gaines is under fire after getting very disrespectful with his female guest rapper Asian Doll during a recent taping. In a clip circulating social media, Gaines gets visually upset and attempts to scold Asian Doll and her friend for having side conversations during the podcast conversation. Asian Doll called him “mean as f*ck,” which seemed to aggravate him even more. “I’m not mean as f*ck, I just have rules. Simple,” he responded aggressively. When she doubles down on her “mean” comments, he flies into a tizzy. When Asian responded, “I can say what I want,” he responded, “Well you can get the f*ck off the show.” Asian Doll kept her calm but eventually left the show.
Asian Doll took to Twitter to praise herself for remaining calm. “I was so calm yesterday cause I knew what he was tryna do.. Mr. Freddy cougar was Finna get beat down elm street off camera I’m thankful for the growth & self control & im happy I defended another black woman cause he was treating her sooooo bad ugh!”

This isn’t the first time the Fresh & Fit Podcast came under fire for aggressive and disrespectful behavior toward it’s female guests. If you don’t remember, popular influencer DJ Akademiks came under fire after getting aggressive with a female gust on a show in November. The woman allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened the host after he said, “If I was offended by anything you said, I’d get the breaks beat off you.”

And who are these men sitting around letting Black women get disrespected. SMH. Thoughts?

#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects Her Black Beauty

Black Twitter Drags Trump For Disrespecting Three Black Female Journalists

Comments / 95

Honestly??
1d ago

What, why is this even news. She should try this site out, Asian Doll would have to have a rubber room after reading some of the comments that are on here, from both sides of the fence. lol.

Reply
12
Charles Payne
1d ago

disrespecting black women 🤣🤣🤣 they disrespect themselves every fkg day! they rap about taking guys money, fkg around on guy's, how many guy's trick on them but she got upset because he told her he can say what he wants to say on his own podcast! 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(3)
15
12120
1d ago

Disrespecting Black women? How is an interaction with one person somehow dealing with all Black women? Sounds like an odd and incorrect statement to me.

Reply
7
