ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man arrested for shooting at relative's vehicle with two children inside

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dpAR_0dchuskN00

Abilene police arrested a man for allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle with a woman and two children inside, according to a court document.

Charles Arthur Mayes II, 24, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces an unrelated September charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Taylor County Jail website.

A woman related to Mayes reported about 10:14 a.m. Dec. 30 that she was backing her car, with her children inside, out of a driveway in the 3900 block of North 10th Street when she saw Mayes drive onto the street, the court document stated.

The driver's side window on Mayes's vehicle was down, and he fired a gun at the woman and her children, striking her vehicle, the document said. The woman told the children sitting on the back seat to move to the floorboard.

She drove to a grocery store parking lot and called police.

Her car had two bullet holes, police reported: one in the driver's door and the other through the back of the vehicle near where one child was sitting.

Mayes is in Taylor County Jail, and his bond on the aggravated assault charge was set at $250,000, according to jail records.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, TX
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
Taylor County, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Reporter News
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

224
Followers
527
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy