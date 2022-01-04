ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hot Spot: Madonna Hops In Tory Lanez’s DM Claiming He Illegally Sampled Her Song [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7Jhb_0dchuqyv00

Da Brat is back with the “Hot Spot” for a new year, and already she’s got some blazing celebrity news to cover involving Madonna’s copyright beef with Tory Lanez and Janet Jackson getting something off her chest in her upcoming doc.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Fans of the Material Girl may remember her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” off the soundtrack for Desperately Seeking Susan , a film in which she also starred in. Well, it appears Tory Lanez’s latest single “Pluto’s Last Comet” off his 80s-inspired project ALONE AT PROM releaseillegally sampled Madonna’s song, and the pop queen slid in his DMs to call him out and possibly take legal action.

Speaking of pop queens, Janet appears to be speaking candidly in her upcoming documentary airing on Lifetime and A&E about the touchy subject regarding child molestation charges infamously imposed on her late brother and fellow music icon, Michael Jackson.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Get all the scoop in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Madonna is mad over the ‘illegal’ use of one of her ’80s hits

Madonna has implied Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sampled one of her hit singles on his new track ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ without her permission. Mads seemed a little mad when she commented on one of Lanez’s recent Instagram posts, suggesting she had been trying to get in contact with him.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Madonna Takes Tory Lanez to Task

Madonna isn't a fan of Tory Lanez. Earlier this month, the rapper released a new song called "Pluto's Last Comet" that's straight out of the '80s. But if the melody feels oddly familiar, it's probably because the production is bears a striking resemblance to the one used in Madonna's "Into the Groove," and you better believe she's calling him out about it.
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Madonna has beef with rapper Tory Lanez

Madonna has accused Tory Lanez of ripping off her 1985 hit 'Into The Groove'. The Queen of Pop is not happy with the 29-year-old rapper's "illegal" interpolation of her track, seemingly referring to the latter's recent song 'Pluto's Last Comet' from his LP 'Alone at Prom'. The 63-year-old music legend...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Madonna
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Da Brat
Person
Rickey Smiley
American Songwriter

Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Using “Into the Groove” Without Permission

Madonna called out Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for using her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” without permission on his recent single “Pluto’s Last Comet.”. Leaving a message on Lanez’s Instagram post, Madonna hinted that she initially tried to message the artist privately about the matter before reaching out on the more public forum. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” wrote Madonna.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Madonna Comments On Tory Lanez’s Alleged Illegal Use Of “Into The Groove” On “Pluto’s Last Comet”

Notorious Queen of Pop, Madonna, has once again taken time to call out another artist for their behavior. This time, she calls out Tory Lanez, the rapper most known for shooting Meg The Stallion in the foot, on his latest release “Pluto’s Last Comet” for sampling her own hit “Into the Groove” without any credit. Madonna took the liberty of calling him out on social media through commenting on one of his recent posts on Instagram, which is oddly out of character since she has repeatedly called out other celebrities in their own dedicated posts directly addressed to them. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” is what she commented on his posts. Lanez has yet to comment on the accusation. While Into the Groove was released in 1984 and all its 80’s upbeat magic, Lanez’s song sounds similar to the former on the first second and more apparent as the vocals begin. Listen to the two songs below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spot#Celebrity News#Prom#A E#Twitter#Instagram
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Janet's New Doc Will Directly Address Her 2004 Super Bowl Scandal With JT

Janet Jackson is ready to share her truth. On Saturday, Jan. 1, the 55-year-old music legend unveiled the first full-length trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The clip, which is about four minutes long, teases it’ll show the star’s rise to fame, as well as the setbacks she’s experienced throughout her career, including her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl scandal, which is known as "Nipplegate.” JANET is premiering soon, so if you’re interested in hearing Jackson’s side of the story, here’s everything you need to know about her documentary, which is coming later this January.
CELEBRITIES
myhoustonmajic.com

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! [WATCH]

Tiffany Haddish’s recent split with Common made major headlines a few months ago, but now it appears the comedienne actress is ready to begin dating again. However, is our main man Rickey about to put his bid in to be her next boyfriend? Find out that and more in today’s edition of “Gary’s Tea.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Basketball Star/Artist Dylan Gonzalez

R&B star Trey Songz has been accused of rape. Trey’s name began trending online after Dylan Gonzalez, a former UNLV basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

2K+
Followers
734
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy