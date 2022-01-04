Colorado town dubbed 3rd most popular 'small town' in country by Zillow

A lakehouse near Evergreen, Colorado. File photo. Photo Credit: Ace2209 (Wikimedia Commons).

It's no surprise that people browsing homes on Zillow often find themselves dreaming about life in Colorado. That being said, it just so happens to be a Denver suburb, not the typical mountain town, that is one of the most popular 'small towns' featured on the website.

With Zillow defining a 'small town' as a spot with between 15,000 and 25,000 residents, the Town of Evergreen was listed as the third most popular place in the 'small town' category among their online users.

While Evergreen might be located in Jefferson County as part of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood metro area, it's best known for its location among the Front Range foothills. Roughly 30 miles west of Denver and at an elevation of 7,165 feet above sea level, Evergreen is known for attracting outdoor recreation enthusiasts of all types thanks to many local trails.

The typical home in Evergreen is valued at an average of about $858,000, with prices here increasing 23.5 percent over the past year, according to Zillow's estimates. This home value lands between the two small towns that beat out Evergreen – South Lake Tahoe and Calabasas. Homes in the top ranking South Lake Tahoe are valued at around $693,000, while those in Calabasas cost $1.5 million.

What could be making Evergreen so popular? It could have something to do with its relatively close proximity to an urban landscape. Offering easy access to a major metropolitan area without forcing residents to cede a connection to nature, this spot tends to provide those that live here with the best of both worlds.

