ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado town dubbed 3rd most popular 'small town' in country by Zillow

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfFCQ_0dchup6C00
A lakehouse near Evergreen, Colorado. File photo. Photo Credit: Ace2209 (Wikimedia Commons).

It's no surprise that people browsing homes on Zillow often find themselves dreaming about life in Colorado. That being said, it just so happens to be a Denver suburb, not the typical mountain town, that is one of the most popular 'small towns' featured on the website.

With Zillow defining a 'small town' as a spot with between 15,000 and 25,000 residents, the Town of Evergreen was listed as the third most popular place in the 'small town' category among their online users.

While Evergreen might be located in Jefferson County as part of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood metro area, it's best known for its location among the Front Range foothills. Roughly 30 miles west of Denver and at an elevation of 7,165 feet above sea level, Evergreen is known for attracting outdoor recreation enthusiasts of all types thanks to many local trails.

The typical home in Evergreen is valued at an average of about $858,000, with prices here increasing 23.5 percent over the past year, according to Zillow's estimates. This home value lands between the two small towns that beat out Evergreen – South Lake Tahoe and Calabasas. Homes in the top ranking South Lake Tahoe are valued at around $693,000, while those in Calabasas cost $1.5 million.

What could be making Evergreen so popular? It could have something to do with its relatively close proximity to an urban landscape. Offering easy access to a major metropolitan area without forcing residents to cede a connection to nature, this spot tends to provide those that live here with the best of both worlds.

See other spots included in Zillow's 'most popular spots' piece here.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Denver housing market inventory hits all-time low, 11,175 fewer homes available for purchase than norm

If you think it's been hard to find a home to purchase in Denver lately, you're not alone. The active listing inventory in the Denver metro area has hit an all-time low, based on end-of-year data provided by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. According to the organization's data, only 1,477 properties were on the market in the entire Denver Metro area to start the year – 11,175 fewer homes than the 1985-2020 norm of 12,652 active listings.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Major roads start to close around Colorado amid weather-related safety concerns

As heavy snow falls in parts of Colorado, accompanied by strong winds, travel is starting to be impacted. Various closures have already been put in place on parts of I-70, I-25, US 287, US 40, CO 125, I-76, and US 6 (Loveland Pass). While these closures will fluctuate throughout the storm, with lanes reopening and reclosing as conditions change, travel impacts into the night should be expected.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Evergreen, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Evergreen, CO
Government
OutThere Colorado

Once vanished from the state, river otters make huge comeback in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has successfully reintroduced river otters to Colorado's Western Slope. Otter populations were depleted across the United States in the early 1900s to due to unregulated fur trapping and habitat modification. Colorado is one of 21 states in the country that have since worked to reintroduce and foster river otter populations, according to CPW.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Lake Tahoe
OutThere Colorado

How much damage was done by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado?

While a damage assessment is still underway, a preliminary investigation revealed that 991 structures in Boulder County had been destroyed and that 127 were damaged. According to a release from the City of Louisville, 598 structures were destroyed (553) or damaged (45) in their city with another 392 destroyed (332) or damaged (60) in the nearby Town of Superior. An additional 128 homes were destroyed (106) or damaged (22) in unincorporated Boulder County, as well.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Colorado resort reports 100 inches of snow over multi-day storm

Colorado has been getting hammered with snow over the past couple weeks and the San Juan Mountains have seen some of the highest totals thus far. According to Silverton Mountain ski area, they recently got 100 inches of snow over the course of nine days to end December – what they're saying has brought some of the best coverage they've ever seen.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Snowmobile accident on avalanche-prone slope prompts risky rescue in Colorado

Search and rescue crews were met with a tricky situation in Colorado's Jackson County on Monday, when a snowmobile accident occurred in avalanche-prone terrain. At about 11 AM, search and rescue teams from multiple counties were called to an accident scene near Rabbit Ears Pass. A man had been hill climbing with his timber sled with his wife and son when he was ejected, resulting in a back injury.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy