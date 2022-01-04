ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Covenant Health marks 30th anniversary of LifeStyle Centre

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
This month, Covenant Health celebrates the 30th anniversary of its LifeStyle Centre.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, in 2022 the LifeStyle Centre will be offering several incentives for all new members.

• No enrollment fee if you sign up in January, February or March.

• First month free if you sign up in January.

• All new members who sign up in 2022 will get their sixth month of membership free, if they visit the LifeStyle Centre twice a week in their first five months.

“The LifeStyle Centre is one of Lubbock’s finest facilities for health and wellness,” said LifeStyle Centre Director Tommy Parrish. “We not only want to see new members join us for this 30th anniversary celebration, but we want them to create new healthy habits and encourage them to make long lasting positive lifestyle choices.”

The original Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre opened in 1984. In January 1992, the LifeStyle Centre moved from Covenant Medical Center to the top of the east parking garage. In 2018, it underwent an $8 million renovation, including $1 million in new equipment, to become Lubbock’s elite gym for fitness and medical rehabilitation.

This month, the LifeStyle Centre will also be opening back up to pre-COVID hours. New hours will be:

• Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Finally, the LifeStyle Centre will begin offering additional group classes again. There will be more than 40 group classes both in the gym and pool each week.

More information on the LifeStyle Centre can be found at www.covenanthealth.org/our-services/lifestyle-centre/ or by calling (806)725-4386.

