ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Glazers prepare to land an £11MILLION windfall just days after Manchester United's dismal defeat at home to Wolves... with the unpopular owners risking the wrath of fans once again amid their woes on the pitch

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The Glazers are risking the wrath of Manchester United fans once again as they prepare to pocket an £11million windfall just days after their 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves.

United supporters have long called for the unpopular US owners' departure, accusing them of milking the club for their own personal benefit and increasing debt since arriving in 2005.

Their initial decision to join the aborted European Super League in April of last year also damaged their reputation even further, sparking mass protests in and around Old Trafford at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HP0f_0dchuj3400
The Glazers are set to pocket £11million just days after Man United's 1-0 defeat vs Wolves

According to The Sun, the Glazers risk angering Red Devils fans again with an £11million cash pay-out to club shareholders due on Friday.

United announced in November that 'semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share' - which equates to 7p per share in sterling - would be paid on January 7.

And it is believed the majority of that £11m figure will go to the six members of the Glazer family, who own a 69 per cent stake in the club.

Their windfall will come just four days after United were outclassed by Wolves at Old Trafford, with Joao Moutinho's late strike condemning new interim boss Ralf Rangnick to his first defeat and denting their top-four hopes in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7n0r_0dchuj3400
The Glazers' latest windfall comes after United were outclassed by Wolves at Old Trafford 

With the team failing to inspire on the pitch, news of the Glazers pocketing a sizeable pay-out is unlikely to go down well with supporters.

The American tycoons also received around £23m during the 2019-20 campaign, yet United's March accounts revealed debts stood at £455m.

Nevertheless, co-chairman Joel Glazer is said to have defended the payments as a 'modest proportion' of the club's revenues.

The Glazers, who remain in control at Old Trafford despite recently selling £117m worth of shares, are worth £3.4billion, according to Forbes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Daily Mail

'The ball is your friend, NOT your enemy': Aaron Wan-Bissaka's lack of attacking verve is criticised by fans following Manchester United's dire 1-0 defeat by Wolves

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has come in for criticism from Manchester United fans following their 1-0 defeat to Wolves, with Red Devils supporters frustrated with the Englishman's displays. United put in their worst performance under Ralf Rangnick on Monday night as the German was handed his first defeat in charge of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League.United have been faced with criticism of late, especially captain Harry Maguire and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended the star.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesHe said: “Our problem was, again, that we allowed too many transitional moments, and this is not only a problem of the centre of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team that it starts up front. And you can speak also about the role of the No 10 in that kind of formation.“So I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Home#Red Devils#European Super League#Wolves At Old Trafford#American#Forbes
newschain

Joao Moutinho’s late strike earns Wolves deserved win at Manchester United

Joao Moutinho fired Wolves to a first win at Old Trafford since 1980 as Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to life as Manchester United’s interim manager came to an end. The Red Devils finished 2021 with a much-needed home win against Burnley, but the new year got off to a terrible start as their sloppy, disjointed display was punished by Bruno Lage’s impressive visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Jones' performance in Man United's defeat by Wolves is hailed as 'class' by Rio Ferdinand, who also says defender deserves credit for impressing in first game in two years - while fans hail his comeback

Phil Jones' comeback performance for Manchester United in their limp defeat by Wolves last night has been hailed by Rio Ferdinand, and on social media. Centre back Jones was handed a surprise start for the clash at Old Trafford, his first first-team appearance in almost two years, but delivered an assured display.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Phil Jones Personal Highlights Show He's The Only Good Thing From Manchester United's Loss To Wolves

Phil Jones returned to Premier League action on Monday night, and despite Manchester United's poor performance against Wolves, the defender played well. Jones had previously last played for United in an FA Cup win over Tranmere in January 2019, scoring a goal in the game, and last appeared in the Premier League four days before that in a loss against Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Shaw questions Man Utd’s commitment after Wolves defeat

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United defender Luke Shaw accused his side of lacking enough aggression, intensity and motivation after a meek 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday. A fourth league defeat in 10 games at Old Trafford this season leaves United still languishing in seventh, four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“New year same pain”- Usain Bolt reacts to Manchester United’s disappointing loss against Wolves

Manchester United started 2022 with a 1-0 loss against Wolves at Old Trafford of Monday night. The visitors Wolverhampton Wanderers were rewarded for their impressive performance as Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho scored the all important goal in the 82nd to record a first win for Wolves at Old Trafford since 1980. Ronaldo and co were far from their best registering just 2 shots on target over the course of the match.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd fans leave Jones in tears after Wolves defeat

Manchester United fans had Phil Jones welling up after defeat at home to Wolves. Jones was in tears as Old Trafford chanted his name on Monday night. The defender returned to the Manchester United side after 712 days in the wilderness during the 1-0 defeat to Wolves. United fans brought...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Manchester United's Luke Shaw Throws Ralf Rangnik And Team-Mates Under A Bus Following Pathetic Defeat To Wolves

Following Manchester United's pathetic defeat last night, Luke Shaw gave an incredibly damning interview to Sky Sports, in which he questioned his team-mates commitment. Manchester United continued their terrible season with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to Wolves. The visiting team got a late, but deserved winner to add more misery on the Manchester United fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Manchester United 0 Wolves 1 - Report

A sublime first goal of the season from Joao Moutinho handed Wolves a deserved win away at Manchester United. Cheered on by the loud away support, Wolves dominated from start to finish in the first 45 and were left ruing their missed chances. They were energetic in midfield and sharp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy