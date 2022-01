TEMPLE, Texas — Almost a week from Christmas, a group of strangers made this holiday season a little merrier for Linda Baez and her daughters Liliana and Anais. "They just had four hundred dollar bills laid out on the table so I could see it and I was like are you sure and they said yes this is for you. This for, you know, being in the Christmas spirit." Baez recalled of the moment she noticing a group of women left her a big tip.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO