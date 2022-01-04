ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Starting the Year Right With a Book to Help Bring Happiness: watch book-on-film on the Scientology Network

By christopher-simmons
localocnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Avoid the pitfalls that can derail those New Year’s resolutions by adopting the common-sense moral code contained in “The Way to Happiness.” Watch “The Way to Happiness” book-on-film on the Scientology Network. A 2021 survey reveals a...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Book Review: War brings all kinds into the fight

Another pair of hands is a good thing, right? You’re determined to pitch in, even when they tell you “no.” Even when they don’t know where to assign you. Even if the job is dangerous, you’re not sitting it out. As in the new book “Unexpected Bravery” by A.J. Schenkman, no way you’re not getting involved.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Enjoy the Music of the Holidays for 2021 on the Scientology Network

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Church of Scientology wishes everyone happy holidays with a series of classic Christmas songs performed by award-winning artists. To celebrate the holidays, the Scientology Network presents holiday favorites – an eclectic mix of genres, from pop to jazz, rock ‘n roll to swing, and Latin, soul and classical music.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
uga.edu

Justin Bray Brings Bright Things to Books for Keeps

Walking into the Books for Keeps warehouse, you are immediately surrounded by books and more books. Justin Bray, who recently took over as executive director in August, battles with troubling technology to get music started for his volunteers as they sort through the many piles of books laid across tables. There are shelves surrounding the walls and large cardboard boxes of books fill the rest of the large room. Off to the left, there is a huge heart made of thank you cards from the students impacted by Books for Keeps.
ATHENS, GA
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Spirituality is like the light that makes vision possible

Spirituality is a concept that may differ in some aspects from region to region or person to person. But the core of spirituality remains the same. Basically, spirituality is the broad notion of a belief in something beyond the self. It may involve religious beliefs focusing on the faith in a higher power, but it can also include a holistic belief in an individual association with others and to the world as a whole.
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#The Scientology Network#Americans
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Village Voice

8 Signs Your Marriage Isn’t Going to Work Out

You probably know the statistics, 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. What may be surprising is that some people who see these numbers and prepare themselves to get divorced actually go on to reconcile their relationship and live happily ever after. A recent survey conducted in 2021 suggested...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Kate Gosselin's life after fame: Former TLC reality TV star pumps gas and walks dog as she settles into quiet routine away from spotlight as a North Carolina nurse

Jon and Kate Plus Eight alum Kate Gosselin has been settling into her new quieter, fame-free life as a nurse living in Troutman, North Carolina. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old mother-of-eight - who obtained her license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30 - was spotted casually filling her tank at a gas station.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy