Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record closing high on Tuesday for a second straight day as financial and industrial shares rallied, while the Nasdaq fell. The S&P 500 ended slightly weaker after hitting an intraday all-time high. Declines in shares of big growth...

ca.investing.com

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opened Higher After Fed Minutes

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

Technology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving the market indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, shedding 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly a year.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Benzinga

Energy Stocks Have Kicked Off the New Year

Equity index futures were mixed before the opening bell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (/YM) the only index in the black. Stocks are looking to recover from yesterday’s selloff that was prompted by the FOMC Minutes release that revealed a much more hawkish Fed that wants to “normalize” its balance sheet.
Reuters

S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off

NEW YORK Jan 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a volatile session close to unchanged on Thursday, as technology shares fell but financials lent support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slant in Federal Reserve minutes. The S&P 500 financials index (.SPSY)rose 1.6%, extending this...
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo and Taiwan slipped but other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over...
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, buoying cyclical sectors, while technology shares were mixed after suffering big losses this week. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors fell. Economy-sensitive energy...
UPI News

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummetted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggresively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
