If you’ve got a horror story to tell, a visual novel wouldn’t be your ideal first stop. Other media are just set up to do it better. Horror movies are rollercoasters, strapping you in and forcing you through its rising dread and horrific payoffs. Horror novels root around in your imagination, creating things that aren’t there. And horror games immerse you in the setting, making it clear that these things are happening to you. A horror visual novel has none of these things. They tend to be too stop-start to be a rollercoaster, too visual to manipulate your imagination, too disconnected to be immersive.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO