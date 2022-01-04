ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michigan LB David Ojabo declares for 2022 NFL Draft

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cAo7_0dchsLH000
Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, Ojabo didn't play as a freshman in 2019 but enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign, recording 35 total tackles, 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss during what will be his final college season. Last month, ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. named Ojabo as the top player at the position and ninth overall on his list of top 25 prospects for the upcoming class.

"He has flashed advanced pass-rush moves — check out this spin on the right tackle for a strip sack against Indiana — and his athletic traits pop on tape," Kiper said of Ojabo at that time. "While Ojabo needs to work on his all-around game, there's a lot to like. He's still young; he could develop into an elite edge rusher."

Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports all predicted in their latest mock drafts that Ojabo will be a first-round selection. Meanwhile, Walter Cherepinsky of Walter Football had Ojabo as a top-11 pick in a mock draft updated last Wednesday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown shares Instagram message after quitting on Bucs

Antonio Brown walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and likely ended his NFL career, but the star wide receiver seems to be maintaining a positive attitude. Brown shared a brief message on Instagram shortly after Tampa Bay came from behind to beat the New York Jets. He posted a photo of himself in a Bucs uniform, and part of the caption said, “Thanks for the opportunity.”
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
BBC

David Ojabo: NFL draft awaits for 21-year-old from Aberdeenshire

As recently as 2017, David Ojabo had never played American football. After all, the sport wasn't especially big in Aberdeenshire. Yet later this year, he is set to become an NFL star after declaring for the 2022 draft. In fact, by the end of April, the 21-year-old could be one of the most lavishly-paid Scottish athletes on the planet.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Edwards
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#American Football#Kingjabo#Espn Nfl Draft#Cbs Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy