ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Wins First NBA Player of the Month Award

NBA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter leading Utah to a 10-2 record in the month of December and a top-3 team in the league, Donovan Mitchell was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for the first time in his career. When Richard Jefferson sat in Vivint Arena and watched Donovan Mitchell torch...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell is finally checking the efficiency box

NBA growth is often thought of as linear. Comments from analysts such as, “He just gets better every year”, or “Wait until he hits his prime”, or “2nd year players are always better” reinforce this idea of steady, year-by-year improvement. The truth is growth...
NBA
texasguardian.com

Donovan Mitchell helps Jazz hold off Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Utah Jazz held off the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Monday night. Mike Conley added 22 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21, Jordan Clarkson had 14 and Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Jazz.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Richard Jefferson
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ABC 4

Joe Ingles becomes first Jazz player to enter NBA Covid protocols

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz were the only team in the NBA not to have a player enter the league’s Covid protocols — until now. Joe Ingles has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, and will be out for at least five days. Ingles will miss the Jazz next three games a a minimum against Denver, Toronto and Indiana.\
NBA
NBA

Utah Catches Fire Late

After a slow start to kick off its five-game road trip, Utah responded in the second half with big performances from Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell to beat New Orleans 115-104 on Monday night. Before the turn of the new year, Utah head coach Quin Snyder had some great words...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Road Wins Again, Rudy Gobert defensive expansion and Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley click in together

The Utah Jazz started a 5 game road trip win a solid win in New Orleans. Really interesting perspective from those in the arena compared to those on televison. Rudy Gobert defensive expansion was on display last night against Brandon Ingram. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley clicked in and dominated the 2nd half. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Power Rankings Tuesday as well — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn#Spidadmitchell#The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA

Top 10 TikToks from the Utah Jazz

After reaching 1 million followers on TikTok, here's a compilation of the best TikToks created by the Jazz. In a day and age where social media is the primary way people get their news and entertainment, the Utah Jazz have made sure to cater to their fans. From the latest...
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy