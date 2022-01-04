ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Now Allows Pfizer Booster Five Months After Second Jab

By Anna Venarchik
 1 day ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the wait for Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots: Instead of six months after the second jab, recipients of the vaccine now only need...

