NFL

Broncos could select as high as 7th overall in 2022 NFL draft

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The final week of the 2021 NFL (regular) season is quickly approaching, and we already know the Denver Broncos’ opponents for the 2022 season. By Sunday evening, we’ll also know Denver’s pick order for April’s draft.

Going into Week 18, the Broncos are currently sitting 11th overall in the draft order, according to Tankathon.com. Here’s a look at the projected standings before the final week of games.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) 2. Detroit Lions (2-13-1)

3. Houston Texans (4-12) 4. New York Jets (4-12)

5. New York Giants (4-12) 6. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

7. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks, 6-10) 8. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears, 6-10)

9. Washington Football Team (6-10) 10. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

11. Denver Broncos (7-9) 12. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

13. Cleveland Browns (7-9) 14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins, 8-8)

If the Broncos lose on Saturday, they could climb to as high as seventh overall in the draft order. If Denver wins, it appears that the team could drop to as low as 14th overall, depending on the results of other games.

Denver currently has 11 picks to use in the 2022 NFL draft, including five selections in the first three rounds. Broncos Wire recently published a list of the 30 best draft prospects at Denver’s biggest positions of need.

IN THIS ARTICLE
