Notes left on cars in Florida warn people to leave if ‘woke’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Yorkers visiting Palm Beach weren’t given a warm welcome – instead some cars were plastered with fliers telling “woke” people to go home.

Palm Beach Police say the fliers were placed on cars with New York license plates over the weekend reading, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people – leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere as will we,” The Associated Press reported.

“Woke” is commonly used as an insult. In a Fox News interview last year, Donald Trump said that “being woke means you are a loser,” the AP reported.

In a statement, The Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News, “The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members. We looked into this issue and ultimately decided it was a non-criminal matter.”

At this point, no suspects have been identified.

Comments / 67

Joseph Heweitt
22h ago

well beings I'm from Florida I have to agree with that. if you're running from a blue State because of their policies and politics don't come here and New York up our Florida. same goes for those coming here from California

18h ago

That's the first thing on the list after the elections to get rid of woke political correctness cancel culture! And it's good to see the movement is starting now! Start teaching our kids academics instead of political crap spread by woke!

B-Rad
23h ago

Well if you’re from a blue state and flee it’s failed policies don’t continue to vote the same way. Simple. Leftism is the REAL pandemic

