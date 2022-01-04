ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Morehead City library gets ready for a new facility

By Claire Curry, Ciara Sutherland
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ge7fN_0dchpq5Y00

MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – For the past several months, Morehead City has been working on moving its library to a new facility.

The library will now be located at 202 S. 8th St in Morehead City, inside the Municipal Building.

Around 30 volunteers have been working to get the new facility up and running.

They need to install an accessibility ramp and finish organizing books onto shelves before opening.

Alizé Proisy, Communications Director of Morehead City says they hope to open up to the public within the next week or so.

She says that they plan to have a curbside book pick-up running before the building is finished and opened up for people in the community to utilize.

She says they moved the location of the library because it is a city-owned building that was available and felt like it was a perfect spot right along the waterfront.

“For the past several months, we have been getting ready for the big move into this Municipal Building. So we have gathered up all the books and boxed them up, and redone a lot of the interior of this building to get ready for the library, so it’s super exciting,” said Alizé Proisy, Communications Director of Morehead City.

Proisy adds that the same staff and programs the library had before will remain the same.

She says that the library staff is very excited to open the doors at their new location.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Kinston City Council considering mask mandate in city buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The debate continues on whether to be required to mask up or not. The Kinston City Council discussed at its first meeting of the year a possible requirement for people entering city buildings. A mandate is already in place for city employees inside facilities. Councilman Chris Suggs said it’s important to […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hope Mission to host annual Empty Bowls event in February

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – Hope Mission is to host its annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Fundraiser for the 19th consecutive year. This event is held at the Civic Center, which is located at 3505 Arendell Street in Morehead City.  This year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser will take place on February 24. Lunch will be served from 11 […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Onslow, other local school districts prepare for omicron’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students are beginning their return to schools over the next coming days all over Eastern North Carolina. That then brings the concern of how schools will handle the newer omicron variant and its increased transmissibility. There’s still a lot of unknown with the omicron variant, but some doctors are already noting […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
WNCT

Bertie County woman bags $150,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, NC – Vastie Cooper of Windsor took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won $150,000. Cooper’s lucky Holiday Cheer ticket came from the Friendly Check Cashing on Washington Street in Williamston. Cooper arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Volunteers#Uban Construction
WNCT

Hoving Home Crisis Center opens for women struggling with addiction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new crisis center opened in Rose Hill for women struggling with addiction. The Hoving Home is a faith-based non-profit organization that just had its ribbon cutting and grand opening for its North Carolina location in Rose Hill on January 3rd. It gives women struggling with addiction a place to stay […]
ROSE HILL, NC
WNCT

KN95 vs. cloth mask: Vidant Health officials talk about which is best

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s new guidance on face coverings with omicron spreading rapidly. In addition to getting vaccinated, washing your hands, and social distancing, the NC Department of Health & Human Services is also urging people to wear KN95 masks. The KN95 masks are higher quality and more layered than the cloth face coverings. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern artist makes jewelry from Hawaii’s finest treasures

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Jewelry maker Leone Sutton is taking steps to make a change in the environment one recyclable at a time. Leone is the owner of OceanKindHi, a line where she makes handmade jewelry from plastic she finds on the beach in Hawaii. Originally from New Bern, she is turning everyday trash […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

ENC doctors believe that boosters will offer additional protection for teens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Doctors in Eastern North Carolina say they’re seeing lots of children affected by the new variant. They say boosters for the young teens will offer an additional layer of protection. This decision comes as many school districts prepare to welcome students back in in-person learning. “The boosters are critical to get […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Better Business Bureau offers tips before joining gym

RALEIGH, N.C. — If your goal is to lose weight, get in better shape or improve your overall health, deciding to join a gym may be the first step. However, don’t just sign up at the first gym you see or visit. Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina (BBB) offers tips for consumers before […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

3 NC cities among cheapest to live in the US with best weather

(WGHP) — Three North Carolina cities are among the cheapest to live in the United States with good weather, according to a recent ranking done by real estate data website PropertyShark. Property Shark created the list of the 15 cheapest cities with the best weather by looking at US cities with over 150,000 residents and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy