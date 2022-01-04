Morehead City library gets ready for a new facility

MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – For the past several months, Morehead City has been working on moving its library to a new facility.

The library will now be located at 202 S. 8th St in Morehead City, inside the Municipal Building.

Around 30 volunteers have been working to get the new facility up and running.

They need to install an accessibility ramp and finish organizing books onto shelves before opening.

Alizé Proisy, Communications Director of Morehead City says they hope to open up to the public within the next week or so.

She says that they plan to have a curbside book pick-up running before the building is finished and opened up for people in the community to utilize.

She says they moved the location of the library because it is a city-owned building that was available and felt like it was a perfect spot right along the waterfront.

“For the past several months, we have been getting ready for the big move into this Municipal Building. So we have gathered up all the books and boxed them up, and redone a lot of the interior of this building to get ready for the library, so it’s super exciting,” said Alizé Proisy, Communications Director of Morehead City.

Proisy adds that the same staff and programs the library had before will remain the same.

She says that the library staff is very excited to open the doors at their new location.

