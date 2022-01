In Europe, it is more difficult to become an astronaut than a prime minister, a football player or a movie star. Places are limited: Since 1978, there have been a total of three calls for new astronauts. The competition is very fierce. When the European Space Agency first published a vacancy thirteen years ago in March of last year, at least 22,589 candidates responded. Thus, the European Space Agency received nearly 100 studio requests for the program K2 searches for K3.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO