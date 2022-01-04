ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

COVID Omicron Surge: Stanford Restricts Indoor Athletic Events To Athletes’ Families Only; Distancing At Outdoor Events

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANFORD (CBS SF) – Athletics officials announced Tuesday that spectators are no longer allowed at indoor events at Stanford University this winter, including home games for the defending National Championship women’s basketball team, and must be socially distanced at outdoor events amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the omicron...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

msu.edu

Vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 test required for athletic, arts events

Michigan State University will begin requiring proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test for athletic, music, art and theatre events happening on campus. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event will be required of all attendees ages 12 and up. Attendees who cannot provide the required information will not be allowed into the venue.
MICHIGAN STATE
The 562

Century Club Provides Funds for CIF Championship Rings

High school coaches spend countless hours over the course of a season trying to prepare their teams for success. If they’re lucky, they’ll start their offseason designing and ordering championship rings for their players. Here in Long Beach, a number of coaches got the chance to discuss jewelry...
LONG BEACH, CA
Lantern

Ohio State athletics announces immediate concessions closure at future sporting events

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced in a release Tuesday that concessions will be closed during all sporting events with water available to fans. Fans will not be allowed to bring food or drinks into the venue, and masks will be required at indoor events whether they are vaccinated or not as part of the university and City of Columbus’ COVID-19 guidelines, according to the release.
OHIO STATE
elisportsnetwork.com

USC closes indoor athletic home events to public until Jan. 14

Amid a tidal wave of COVID-19 cases, USC will close its indoor home athletic events to the general public through Jan. 14. Your favorite former scout and former NFL player, Bucky Brooks, gives three reasons why he believes Sunday is make-or-break for Las Vegas QB Derek Carr’s career. “He can’t get the MVP tag until he guides the Raiders to the postseason” ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
testudotimes.com

Maryland Athletics announces new requirements for indoor sporting events

Maryland Athletics announced Monday morning that it will implement a vaccine requirement, going into effect on Jan. 9, 2022. According to the release, attendees 12 years of age and older must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 48 hours of the game to enter the Xfinity Center.
SPORTS
i95 ROCK

WestConn Bans Any Spectators From Attending Athletic Events

Western Connecticut State University announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that due to COVID-19 concerns, spectators will no longer be allowed at the University sporting events. We all know about the record number of COVID-19 cases that have hit the area, so in a pre-emptive strike, Western Connecticut State University's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

Olympian Suni Lee Adjusts To Life As Collegiate Athlete

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Suni Lee will start her college gymnastics career this weekend. St. Paul’s Olympic champion-turned Auburn Tiger is making the transition from famous athlete to student athlete. Lee hasn’t been home to Minnesota since her welcome home parade right after winning gold at the Tokyo Games this summer. “I definitely wanna go back home sometime soon because I miss my family, I miss my friends. And I think it’ll just be nice to be back in my hometown,” said Lee. Since winning the gymnastics All-Around, Lee has become one of the most famous athletes in the country. Which is not the ideal...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Midland Reporter-Telegram

UTPB requiring COVID screening at indoor events

The UT-Permian Basin athletic department announced Wednesday that fans attending indoor home events at the Falcon Dome will be required to go a COVID-19 screening process before admission. Fans will be required to check-in at the door, fill out a form electronically and pass a temperature check before entering the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stanford Daily

Stanford Athletics limits spectators amidst COVID-19 surge

Attendance at indoor Stanford sporting events will be restricted to student-athlete families, Stanford Athletics announced in a press release on Tuesday. Spectators will still be allowed at outdoor events, but they will be required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Stanford Athletics cites “additional COVID-19 safety precautions”...
STANFORD, CA
CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Michigan announces new COVID policies for athletic events

The University of Michigan over the weekend introduced new COVID-19 requirements for fans attending indoor athletic events. Effective immediately, all fans and workers ages 12 and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result in order to enter an indoors Michigan sports venue. The university’s mask...
MICHIGAN STATE
WJTV 12

JPS updates athletic COVID protocols amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School (JPS) leaders have updated the district’s athletic COVID-19 protocols amid a surge in cases. They said all indoor athletic events will be limited to 50% attendance. All attendees should continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and use clear plastic bags at all indoor athletic events. All […]
JACKSON, MS
WFMJ.com

University of Mount Union requiring masks for all home athletic events

The University of Mount Union will require face coverings at ALL home athletic events regardless of vaccination status until further notice. Beginning January 7, 2022, through at least January 31, 2022, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor public areas of campus, including common areas in residential facilities, and at all campus events and activities.
COLLEGES

