Alabama coroner facing trial after several families claim he neglected his duties

By Kait Newsum
 1 day ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The coroner of Lauderdale County will soon face trial after several families accused him of “neglecting his duties.”

George “Butch” Tucker is facing impeachment after a grand jury concluded that he had neglected his duties. This comes after several families alleged Tucker either failed to take blood samples, failed to send the samples to the state department of forensics, or lied about the reason for delays in death certificates.

District Attorney Chris Connolly said his office started investigating Tucker because of those complaints.

According to Alabama state law, once an impeachment case is sent to circuit court, it takes precedence and priority over all other court proceedings.

A status conference will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday.

