The number of coronavirus cases being reported in Massachusetts has been rocketing up every day, and it's heading toward a major milestone: 1 million confirmed cases. The Department of Public Health has reported 980,055 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth between the start of the pandemic and Friday, the most recent day data was available. The pace of new cases has been surging since the start of November, as seen on the department's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO