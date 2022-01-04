ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Morgan Lewis Lures 13-Year SEC Veteran

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Martin joins Morgan Lewis direct from the SEC. Her last role was as legal branch chief in the...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Morgan Lewis hires SEC lawyer, citing SPAC and digital asset trends

(Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has hired former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer Erin Martin as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday. Martin is joining the Philadelphia-founded firm after more than 13 years at the SEC, where she most recently served as legal branch chief in the Division of Corporation Finance. As a partner in Morgan Lewis’ corporate and business transaction practice, she will advise clients on public company disclosure and advisory matters, including special purpose acquisition company transactions, the firm said.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Outside Attorney for Crypto.com Joins Exchange as North American Legal Chief

Justin Wales is jumping from K&L Gates to Crypto.com, where he will be legal head of its North American operations. He previously founded and chaired a blockchain and digital currency practice at Carlton Fields. The cryptocurrency industry is on a legal hiring spree as it prepares for government regulation. Crypto.com...
BUSINESS
legalnewsline.com

Morgan Lewis Partner Sara Wells Honored Among “Go to Lawyers: Trusts & Estates”

Morgan Lewis issued the following announcement on Dec. 28. Morgan Lewis partner Sara Wells has been recognized on the list of “Go To Lawyers: Trusts & Estates” for 2021 by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The annual recognition honors top lawyers across the commonwealth who have illustrated that they are leaders with a long record of success in their respective field. This year’s Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly “Go To Lawyers” were nominated by their peers and chosen by a Lawyers Weekly panel.
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley Tells Staff to Wear Up, Limit Large In-Person Meetings

Amid the rise in omicron cases, Morgan Stanley has told staff who have to be in the office in the first two weeks of January that they must wear masks when not at their desks, according to news reports. The wirehouse has also told employees to limit large in-person meetings,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cryptoslate.com

Ripple CEO blasts the SEC on one-year anniversary of lawsuit

A year ago, on Wednesday, the SEC filed legal action against Ripple on charges of selling unregistered securities. With that, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse saw it fitting to post a tweetstorm of his thoughts on the matter. Summing up, he reiterated that the lawsuit against his firm was an attack on the whole crypto industry.
BUSINESS
u.today

Revisiting Ripple's Legal Battle with SEC on Its One-Year Anniversary

A year ago, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency community by front-running the U.S. Securities and Exchange's bombshell announcement about suing the blockchain company and its top executives. The SEC published the full text of its initial complaint on the same day, alleging that XRP is an...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Lures#Lawyers#Sec#Lewis Bockius
NBC News

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspension highlights a major problem with the DOJ

Why does it increasingly seem like Twitter and Facebook do more enforcement work than the Justice Department? A day after Twitter permanently banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (her personal account – not her official account), Facebook suspended her account. According to the tech companies, both enforcement actions were for Greene’s misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine safety.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

Why Amgen General Counsel Jonathan Graham Champions Alternative Dispute Resolution

Jonathan Graham has served as Amgen's top lawyer since 2015. The International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution is honoring Graham and Amgen for their use of ADR. Graham previously served as an in-house leader for General Electric Co. and Danaher Corp. The corporate legal department at Amgen Inc. recently...
BUSINESS
Law.com

State Courts are Refining the Concept of ‘Psychological Parent’

Numerous states have set legal precedents regarding child custody disputes where the non-biological parent is determined to be a “psychological parent” and is therefore able to retain custody. A number of state courts have recently rendered opinions further refining this delicate area of law: Louisiana, Alaska, Idaho and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Law.com

Circuit and District Courts Go Remote Amid Omicron Spike

Most federal appeals courts and some district courts have responded to the surge in coronavirus cases by postponing in-person hearings and updating mitigation measures. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S., more federal courts, including those covering Connecticut, are restricting building access and pushing back trials.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law.com

'It's Just Plain Wrong.' Lead Counsel Under Fire Over Talc Fees.

Johnson & Johnson held back 12% of the settlement proceeds for common benefit fees to be paid to lead counsel. The motion says co-lead counsel Leigh O’Dell refused to provide The Ferraro Law Firm with two expert witnesses earlier in the year. On Tuesday, lead counsel countered that The...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy