Morgan Lewis Lures 13-Year SEC Veteran

(Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has hired former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer Erin Martin as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday. Martin is joining the Philadelphia-founded firm after more than 13 years at the SEC, where she most recently served as legal branch chief in the Division of Corporation Finance. As a partner in Morgan Lewis’ corporate and business transaction practice, she will advise clients on public company disclosure and advisory matters, including special purpose acquisition company transactions, the firm said.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO