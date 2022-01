The day was like any other in summer on the Lake Michigan coast: hot. But Charles Stanier remembers the breeze. It was the summer of 2017, and he’d been working up a sweat in a trailer in Illinois Beach State Park. A professor of chemical and biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa, Stanier spent the morning checking instruments, climbing up and down ladders, and wondering if anything would come of all his team’s work. A cool breeze crept in from the lake, and the computers flew into a frenzy.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO