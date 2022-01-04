ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Koache Calls The Game & Demrick For "Push"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Beach rapper Koache is taking it all the way to the West Coast in anticipation of his forthcoming project, Built 4 Music. Koache came through this week with his latest offering, "Push" ft. The...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna & Chloe Bailey Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game

The last time they were spotted together at an NBA game, Gunna and Chloe Bailey made it a point to shut down dating rumors, telling reporters that they're just friends. However, when they visited the Crypto.com arena on Tuesday night (January 4), they seemingly didn't make any effort to hide the fact that they're quickly becoming more than friends, holding hands on the way out of the arena.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
HollywoodLife

Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post

The blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared that she was feeling okay after sharing a photo of a hospital wrist band. Alabama Barker seems like she had a bit of a health scare on Tuesday December 28. Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of what looked like a hospital bracelet or a medical file, and shared that she was feeling okay. She didn’t divulge many details, but she assured her fans and followers that everything was okay, after whatever issue she had faced.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nottz
HollywoodLife

Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’

Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer. Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Club 93.7

Rappers Who Had Their Chains Snatched Over the Years

Toward the end of his legendary "Knuck If U Buck" freestyle, Lil Wayne playfully shoots down the notion of anyone snatching the chain off his neck. "I'll be damned, mama, they know who I am, mama," he raps in the verse. "I'm still your little boy, but to them, I'm the man, mama."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie. Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Engaged To British TV Show Host Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the town all season for the Philadelphia 76ers. After his shockingly disappointing performance in last year's NBA playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, Ben wanted out of Philly. He has requested to be traded multiple times, and has been citing mental health issues...
MENTAL HEALTH
thesource.com

Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Basketball Star/Artist Dylan Gonzalez

R&B star Trey Songz has been accused of rape. Trey’s name began trending online after Dylan Gonzalez, a former UNLV basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Tells 'BMF' Star Lil Meech To Put In A Good Word To 50 Cent

50 Cent’s television empire grows with each new show he launches. Several rappers such as Method Man, Joey Bada$$, Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll and more have joined 50’s side, and all appeared on either BMF or Power. However, there’s one rapper who’s looking to join in on all the fun.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Fires Back At Fans Reigniting Jay-Z Romance Rumors

For the better part of three decades, rumors have swirled about Jay-Z and Foxy Brown. The two rappers collaborated on numerous occasions throughout the 90s, and Hov is credited with writing a handful of songs on Brown's debut record, Ill Na Na. But as is customary with almost all male-female collaborations, fans speculated that Brown and Hov were more than just coworkers.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Big30 Reveals How Many Millions He Made From Rap In 2 Years

It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy