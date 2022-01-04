Tulsa chef opening late night food stop on Greenwood Avenue

Chef Kelly Crisp The Ghost on Greenwood will operate out of Lefty's on Greenwood. (Skyler Cooper)

Night owls will soon have a new spot to grab a bite to eat in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa native Kelly Crisp, a professionally trained chef with an impressive culinary history, is opening a new ghost kitchen in the Greenwood District.

You may be unfamiliar with the term ‘ghost kitchen,’ but you’ve likely been to one. It’s a place to grab a bite on-the-go that does not offer indoor dining and does not have a wait staff.

The idea is, you walk up to a window, place and order and take your food to go. Sometimes, there is a place to eat outside.

Chef Crisp is partnering with Lefty’s on Greenwood to open ‘The Ghost on Greenwood.’

It will operate in the late night and early morning hours to serve those looking for something to eat after other bars and restaurants have closed.

“If you’re leaving and it’s past midnight, chances of finding food are pretty much... Nowhere.” Crisp told KRMG. “That is something that I’m trying to help provide.”

Chef Crisp prides himself on his made-from-scratch family recipes.

“I do cook my food with a lot of love.” Crisp said.

The hours will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, 11:30pm to 4:30am.

The Ghost on Greenwood opens this Thursday night and Crisp said he plans to stay open until at least 4:30am, but hinted at staying open longer if people are lined up ready to eat.

Listen to the full interview with Chef Kelly Crisp here

©2022 Cox Media Group