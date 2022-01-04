ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Khloe Kardashian’s strict schedule including 4:30am gym sessions & quality time with daughter True, 3

By dan.roberts@the-sun.com
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzmFu_0dchgcN300

KHLOE Kardashian's busy schedule should help keep her mind off ex Tristan Thompson's admission that he did father a child with another woman.

The reality star and entrepreneur says she keeps a strict daily routine that keeps her occupied all day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MHxS_0dchgcN300
Khloe says her day begins at 4:30 a.m. with a morning workout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOrXO_0dchgcN300
But Khloe says there is always room for daughter True

And the 37-year-old told Cosmopolitan it all starts before the crack of dawn.

"Normally, I get up at 4.30am. I go to the gym before my daughter wakes up and then I have my morning with her and get my day going," she shared in the magazine.

"If I didn’t have a schedule, I’d feel really lost. I’m a little insane like that, but it makes me feel less stressed when I can see everything."

AMERICAN MADE

Currently taking up the majority of her time now is her growing fashion business Good American.

This year is the denim line's fifth anniversary, and Khloe isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon.

In 2016, Good American reportedly became the most successful denim launch in history, earning over $1 million in sales on the first day.

Khloe continues to advertise the brand, most recently posing topless on billboards to promote the jeans.

She told the magazine: "I feel like I’ve had Good American for so much longer than five years, but at the same time, I feel like we’re just getting started."

But no matter how hectic her schedule is, Khloe says she makes it a point to always have time for daughter True.

"If I have a crazy work week with more limited time with True, I clear out my weekend. Some things are non-negotiable for me."

TRISTAN'S TROUBLES

Khloe's time with True, 3, is more valuable than ever, since she split up with Tristan Thompson after a woman accused him of fathering a child with her.

This week, those accusations were confirmed, when Tristan, 30, admitted on Instagram that he was the father of the newborn.

He shared: "Today, paternity tests results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.

"Now that paternity has been established, I looked forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

He then turned his attention directly to his ex in a separate Instagram Story slide.

"Khloe. you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.

"I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think. Again I am so incredibly sorry."

SECRET CHILD

Maralee gave birth to Tristan's child, a baby boy, on December 1 after months of the pair battling in court.

The former fitness instructor has filed a lawsuit seeking financial support from the Canadian sports star.

She claimed in her legal filing that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday back in March.

At the time, Khloe was "exclusively" dating Tristan - whom she had previously forgiven for past infidelity scandals.

Tristan now has three children.

He shares a daughter, True, with ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, and a son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, 30.

Nichols and Thompson have a baby boy together in December 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GShyj_0dchgcN300
Khloe's successful denim company, American Made, takes up much of her time Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Hj46_0dchgcN300
Khloe recently broke up with boyfriend Tristan after allegations he fathered child with another woman Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zBVC_0dchgcN300
Tristan eventually confessed that he did father a child with Maralee Nichols Credit: Instagram/maraleenichols

