ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, UAE join Security Council

WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNh1v_0dchfwk800
United Nations-Security Council-New Members In this image provided United Nations Photo, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, speaks during a flag installation ceremony for new members of the United Nations Security Council, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. UAE, Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana were elected as the five non-permanent member nations to the Council for the term 2022-2023. (Eskinder Debebe/United Nations Photo via AP) (Eskinder Debebe)

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council got five new members Tuesday, as Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates formally took up the posts they won in an election in June.

Ambassadors made brief remarks, installed their countries' flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers, and posed for a group photo — wearing face masks and standing apart, in an acknowledgment of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The flag ceremony is a tradition that Kazakhstan started when on the council in 2018.

The 15-member council is the U.N.’s most powerful body. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.

Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms that are allocated by global regions.

Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam finished their terms Friday.

Countries often campaign for seats for years. Winning gives them a say on peacekeeping missions and the council's other approaches to conflict hotspots, plus a strong voice on overarching issues of international peace and security.

Council members also can convene meetings on security topics of particular interest to them, and smaller countries get to share a prominent platform with world powers.

Albania is joining for the first time, while Brazil is taking an 11th turn. Gabon and Ghana each have been on the council three times before and the UAE once.

More than 50 of the U.N.'s 193 member countries have never been elected to the council since it formed in 1946.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's foreign minister visits Kenya amid unease over rising debt

NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister began a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, where the government has relied on Chinese loans to develop infrastructure but faces criticism over the resulting debt burden. The Kenyan foreign ministry described the visit by Wang Yi, who is also state councillor, as...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
POLITICS
The Independent

China to appoint Horn of Africa envoy amid Ethiopia crisis

China’s foreign minister says his country will appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa region, where Ethiopia and Eritrea have been fighting forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Somalia is in the grip of a political crisis caused by a long-delayed election.Foreign Minister Wang Yi in comments to reporters during his Thursday visit to Kenya, didn’t say when the appointment would be made. He urged countries in the Horn of Africa, a strategic but at times turbulent region, to hold a peace conference and said China’s envoy could provide “necessary support” for that process.The announcement came as...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

UN Security Council condemns recent killings in Myanmar

New York [US], December 30 (ANI): The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah State on December 25. The Ambassadors in a statement called for accountability and "the immediate cessation of all violence".
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gabon#Uae#United Nations#Ap#The U N Security Council#U N#General Assembly#The Associated Press
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. It "goes a considerable way towards concretising the forms that security cooperation between Japan and Australia could take", he told AFP. "China will likely cast it as further evidence that advanced industrial democracies seek to stymie its resurgence, although Beijing's own conduct in recent years has contributed considerably to its growing diplomatic estrangement from those countries," Wyne added.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Israel Optimistic Bias May Shift as UAE, Other Nations Join UN Security Council

(JNS) The United Arab Emirates took its long-campaigned-for seat on the 15-member U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, and Israel is expected to look to its new friend to help tamp down the council’s disproportionate focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But according to a number of analysts and those familiar with the UAE’s positions, the Jewish state shouldn’t expect the Emiratis’ full-throated support.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

As the tide of war in Ethiopia turns, a chance for peace talks opens

As recently as six weeks ago, Ethiopia’s government seemed at the brink of defeat, the country itself at risk of fragmentation. Troops from Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray region, in the north of the country, were making what seemed to be an unstoppable southward march toward the capital, Addis Ababa. The tide of battle has dramatically turned, however, with the unexpected result being at least an opportunity for a peaceful settlement to a needless year-long civil war that has cost thousands of lives.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Tunisia
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Brazil
Country
China
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
buffalonynews.net

Rise of military junta, waning of democracy: 2021 for Myanmar in a nutshell

By Komal SharmaNew Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The military coup in Myanmar led to a major power shift in 2021, marking the end of a short-lived stint of democracy in the country, and now it seems the situation isn't likely to change anytime soon. Myanmar is suffering and the...
WORLD
WDBO

Russia-led alliance sending peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russia-led military alliance said Thursday that it will dispatch peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan after the country's president asked for help in controlling protests that escalated into violence, including the seizure and setting afire of government buildings. Protesters in Kazakhstan's largest city stormed the...
POLITICS
WDBO

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle. Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from...
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy