South Bend Named AARP Age-Friendly Community

 1 day ago
The City of South Bend has been recognized by AARP as an Age-Friendly Community, joining a network of communities nationwide that commit to improving programs and services for residents of all ages.

“We are thrilled that AARP has recognized South Bend as an Age-Friendly Community,” said Mayor James Mueller. “People of all ages are welcome here and we will continue to take steps to make South Bend a welcoming place for older adults.”

By 2030, one fifth of the US population in the United States will be aged 65 or older. To prepare for this population trend and in line with the requirements set by the AARP Network, South Bend has committed to expanding initiatives in areas like housing, health, quality of life, and civic and social engagement, especially for older residents.

Some possible initiatives include expanding safe, walkable streets, access to key services, better housing and transportation options, and opportunities for older residents to participate in community and civic activities. This initiative also opens the door to creating more robust partnerships with local organizations who provide services for older adults in South Bend.

The AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities requires that members of the network periodically conduct assessments, develop and implement action plans, and submit best practices and progress reports regarding their new and continued efforts to create more age-friendly communities. For additional information about the AARP Network of Age-Friendly State and Communities, visit aarp.org/AgeFriendly.

South Bend is a city in, and the county seat of, St. Joseph County, Indiana, It is the fourth-largest city in Indiana, and is the economic and cultural hub of northern Indiana.

