Jasper, IN

A coalition against the Mid-States Corridor project to hold public meeting

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor project will hold a public meeting on January 11, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The meeting will be held at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus (VUJC) Innovation, Technology and Manufacturing Building in the Technology Auditorium Rm 141. The organizers will be sharing an update on the project, facts on why the Mid-States Corridor project is not wanted or needed, what more people can do to voice their opposition and actions they can take, followed by a Q&A session.

Yard signs, t-shirts, bumper stickers, and stickers will be available. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this family friendly meeting. Per VUJC policy, face masks are required.

